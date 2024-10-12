Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe football fraternity divided over 5 O' Levels clause

by Staff reporter
12 Oct 2024 at 17:42hrs | Views
Zimbabwe's football community finds itself divided ahead of the crucial ZIFA elections scheduled for January 2025. With the Lincoln Mutasa-led Normalisation Committee's term expiring at the start of the new year, preparations for the elections are in full swing, sparking debates on the future of the country's football leadership.

A key topic of discussion is the draft constitution sent out by the Mutasa-led administration ahead of the ZIFA Annual General Meeting (AGM) on October 18 in Harare. The congress will review and possibly amend the proposed constitution, which includes contentious clauses that have ignited debate among stakeholders.

One of the most controversial sections, Article 38.7, mandates that the President and the two Vice Presidents of ZIFA must have passed at least five O-Level subjects or an equivalent educational qualification. This provision has drawn criticism from various quarters, particularly former players.

Former Warriors captain Tapuwa Campos' Kapini was outspoken in his opposition, questioning the necessity of a minimum academic requirement to lead Zimbabwean football. Kapini argued that the rule unfairly blocks former players from contesting, saying football leadership should be about experience on the field rather than academic qualifications.

Another ex-Warriors star, who wished to remain anonymous, echoed similar sentiments, noting that while education is important, requiring five O-Levels should not be the benchmark for football leadership. He pointed out that Zimbabwean Members of Parliament (MPs) do not require the same academic qualifications and yet are responsible for national decision-making, often serving as cabinet ministers.

"If you can be an MP or even a minister without 5 O' Levels, why then impose such a requirement on someone leading football? It takes the idea of blending education with football out of context," said the former player.

As the debate rages on, the ZIFA elections are set to attract a wide range of candidates. Among those rumored to be interested in the ZIFA presidency are FIFA football agent Ellen Chiwenga, ZIFA Northern Region chairman Martin Kweza, Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) leader Walter Magaya, former Warriors winger Alois Bunjira, and veteran broadcaster Charles Mabika. Also believed to be considering running are FC Wangu Mazodze owner Richard Mazodze and former CAPS United president Twine Phiri.

The upcoming ZIFA AGM and elections will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Zimbabwean football, with the new board expected to steer the sport for the next five years. As the football community navigates these crucial decisions, the debate over education and leadership qualifications will likely continue to fuel discussions across the country.

Source - soccer24

Must Read

Matabeleland Youth urged to Rise up and control their destine

38 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe has US billion dollars overseas, can wipe out debt within 24 hrs

41 mins ago | 72 Views

Sasha Chimedza triumphs in Ghana ITF J60 Accra girls' singles finals

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe confirms 2 cases of imported Mpox

4 hrs ago | 376 Views

Police arrest woman for assaulting 10-month-old baby in viral video

4 hrs ago | 1800 Views

SACP rejects ANC invitation for 100 days of GNU celebrations

5 hrs ago | 208 Views

Maids steal US$26,000 from employer, blow US$18,000 before arrest

5 hrs ago | 590 Views

Councillors to get US$75 fixed monthly allowance

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Netanyahu orders UN to evacuate Lebanon peacekeepers

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe born Themba Gorimbo secures fourth-straight UFC win

7 hrs ago | 253 Views

Democrats are trying to fool Americans about Kamala!

8 hrs ago | 341 Views

Dexter Nduna arrested for fraud

8 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Mnangagwa allies suffer major defeat at War Veterans Congress

8 hrs ago | 989 Views

Top Zimbabwe lawyer given ultimatum

8 hrs ago | 712 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

8 hrs ago | 947 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

8 hrs ago | 546 Views

Match fixing fears overshadow thrilling Northern Region Soccer League race

8 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF MP blames opposition for loss of livelihoods

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

Farmers4ED backs government's new land tenure policy

8 hrs ago | 77 Views

Tito Mboweni dies

8 hrs ago | 272 Views

Cars impounded by BCC up for auction in 30 days

8 hrs ago | 237 Views

Police probe armed robbery at Chief Marupi's homestead

8 hrs ago | 200 Views

Ncube beats Matemadanda, Mutsvangwa combined

8 hrs ago | 187 Views

BCC limits number of public transport operators

8 hrs ago | 101 Views

Emganwini clinic downgraded to 'baby clinic'

8 hrs ago | 58 Views

Online form 1 applications for 2025 begin in November

8 hrs ago | 55 Views

Policeman fined for crashing into Judge's vehicle

8 hrs ago | 132 Views

Bosso fans plan Bulawayo city council rates 'boycott'?

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

Major pension boost for Zimbabwe civil servants

8 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zimbabwe rolls out e-gates at Mugabe airport

8 hrs ago | 498 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces scandal over disappearance of generators

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

Hwange sink deeper into relegation zone

8 hrs ago | 30 Views

Rangemore Homeseekers, Developer Clash Over Delays

9 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bulawayo Mayor Claims Only 10 Households in Nathisa Received Aid Out of 243

9 hrs ago | 228 Views

Woman's Mutilated Body Recovered in Kwekwe Mine

9 hrs ago | 92 Views

Pumula Police Station Chicken Thieves Nabbed

9 hrs ago | 104 Views

ZIM condemns Mnangagwa's US$3 billion white farmers compensation plan

9 hrs ago | 307 Views

WATCH: Council official's kombi burns

9 hrs ago | 237 Views

Prison Officer Steals Company Compressor

9 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe woman shares bedroom with 2 husbands

12 Oct 2024 at 17:58hrs | 2353 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son fined for threatening to shoot a soldier

12 Oct 2024 at 17:57hrs | 946 Views

Wife busts hubby as he buys double bed, fridge for his lover

12 Oct 2024 at 17:55hrs | 1461 Views

Jostling for top Zifa posts starts

12 Oct 2024 at 17:43hrs | 459 Views

Zimbabwe chief loses car, money to robbers, left tied with a rope

12 Oct 2024 at 17:38hrs | 1117 Views

Prophet Walter Magaya in financial trouble

12 Oct 2024 at 16:47hrs | 2241 Views

Man kills cheating'' wife with one punch

12 Oct 2024 at 16:46hrs | 1078 Views

Zanu-PF leader in fuel tender scam

12 Oct 2024 at 16:41hrs | 2631 Views

Standard Bank employee jumps to death at workplace

12 Oct 2024 at 16:35hrs | 3149 Views

Sadc Election Observer Mission gives thumps up to Mozambique plebiscite

12 Oct 2024 at 16:25hrs | 482 Views