Zimbabwe football fraternity divided over 5 O' Levels clause

Zimbabwe's football community finds itself divided ahead of the crucial ZIFA elections scheduled for January 2025. With the Lincoln Mutasa-led Normalisation Committee's term expiring at the start of the new year, preparations for the elections are in full swing, sparking debates on the future of the country's football leadership.A key topic of discussion is the draft constitution sent out by the Mutasa-led administration ahead of the ZIFA Annual General Meeting (AGM) on October 18 in Harare. The congress will review and possibly amend the proposed constitution, which includes contentious clauses that have ignited debate among stakeholders.One of the most controversial sections, Article 38.7, mandates that the President and the two Vice Presidents of ZIFA must have passed at least five O-Level subjects or an equivalent educational qualification. This provision has drawn criticism from various quarters, particularly former players.Former Warriors captain Tapuwa Campos' Kapini was outspoken in his opposition, questioning the necessity of a minimum academic requirement to lead Zimbabwean football. Kapini argued that the rule unfairly blocks former players from contesting, saying football leadership should be about experience on the field rather than academic qualifications.Another ex-Warriors star, who wished to remain anonymous, echoed similar sentiments, noting that while education is important, requiring five O-Levels should not be the benchmark for football leadership. He pointed out that Zimbabwean Members of Parliament (MPs) do not require the same academic qualifications and yet are responsible for national decision-making, often serving as cabinet ministers."If you can be an MP or even a minister without 5 O' Levels, why then impose such a requirement on someone leading football? It takes the idea of blending education with football out of context," said the former player.As the debate rages on, the ZIFA elections are set to attract a wide range of candidates. Among those rumored to be interested in the ZIFA presidency are FIFA football agent Ellen Chiwenga, ZIFA Northern Region chairman Martin Kweza, Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) leader Walter Magaya, former Warriors winger Alois Bunjira, and veteran broadcaster Charles Mabika. Also believed to be considering running are FC Wangu Mazodze owner Richard Mazodze and former CAPS United president Twine Phiri.The upcoming ZIFA AGM and elections will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Zimbabwean football, with the new board expected to steer the sport for the next five years. As the football community navigates these crucial decisions, the debate over education and leadership qualifications will likely continue to fuel discussions across the country.