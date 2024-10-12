Jostling for top Zifa posts starts

News / National

by Staff reporter

While the date for the upcoming ZIFA elections is yet to be set, lobbying for votes is already in full swing. Bulawayo-based members of the ZIFA voting cluster met with two prospective presidential candidates on Thursday to discuss the future of Zimbabwean football.The meeting, held in Bulawayo, brought together 18 councillors from the local football structures and two presidential hopefuls—one from Harare and the other from Bulawayo. The gathering aimed to map the way forward amid growing anticipation of the ZIFA elections, scheduled for early 2025.According to sources who attended the meeting, the discussion centered on proposed changes to the ZIFA constitution, which some prospective candidates fear might hinder their chances of contesting. Notably, issues around ethics, legal matters, and educational qualifications were highlighted, particularly the controversial clause requiring candidates to have passed a minimum of five O-Level subjects."Some candidates feel these amendments could prevent them from running for office. Campaigning has definitely started, and during this period, councillors often receive benefits like gifts. Some were even promised a trip to watch the national team play in South Africa," a source revealed.The meeting comes on the heels of reports highlighting divisions within the football fraternity ahead of the crucial ZIFA elections, set to replace the Lincoln Mutasa-led Normalisation Committee, whose term expires in January 2025. The new board will govern Zimbabwean football for the next five years.As part of the preparations, a draft constitution was circulated ahead of the ZIFA Annual General Meeting, scheduled for October 18 in Harare. The congress will either adopt or amend the proposed constitution, which has sparked debate, particularly around Article 38.7. This article mandates that the ZIFA president and vice presidents must have a minimum of five O-Level qualifications or an equivalent.Several prominent figures have expressed interest in contesting for the ZIFA presidency. Among them are UK-based FIFA football agent Ellen Chiwenga, Marshall Gore, ZIFA Northern Region chairman Martin Kweza, Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) leader Prophet Walter Magaya, former Warriors winger Alois Bunjira, FC Wangu Mazodze owner Richard Mazodze, veteran broadcaster Charles Mabika, and former CAPS United president Twine Phiri.As the campaigning period heats up, the ZIFA elections are shaping up to be a critical moment for the future of Zimbabwean football, with candidates vying for the chance to lead the nation's football body into a new era.