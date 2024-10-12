Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jostling for top Zifa posts starts

by Staff reporter
12 Oct 2024 at 17:43hrs | Views
While the date for the upcoming ZIFA elections is yet to be set, lobbying for votes is already in full swing. Bulawayo-based members of the ZIFA voting cluster met with two prospective presidential candidates on Thursday to discuss the future of Zimbabwean football.

The meeting, held in Bulawayo, brought together 18 councillors from the local football structures and two presidential hopefuls—one from Harare and the other from Bulawayo. The gathering aimed to map the way forward amid growing anticipation of the ZIFA elections, scheduled for early 2025.

According to sources who attended the meeting, the discussion centered on proposed changes to the ZIFA constitution, which some prospective candidates fear might hinder their chances of contesting. Notably, issues around ethics, legal matters, and educational qualifications were highlighted, particularly the controversial clause requiring candidates to have passed a minimum of five O-Level subjects.

"Some candidates feel these amendments could prevent them from running for office. Campaigning has definitely started, and during this period, councillors often receive benefits like gifts. Some were even promised a trip to watch the national team play in South Africa," a source revealed.

The meeting comes on the heels of reports highlighting divisions within the football fraternity ahead of the crucial ZIFA elections, set to replace the Lincoln Mutasa-led Normalisation Committee, whose term expires in January 2025. The new board will govern Zimbabwean football for the next five years.

As part of the preparations, a draft constitution was circulated ahead of the ZIFA Annual General Meeting, scheduled for October 18 in Harare. The congress will either adopt or amend the proposed constitution, which has sparked debate, particularly around Article 38.7. This article mandates that the ZIFA president and vice presidents must have a minimum of five O-Level qualifications or an equivalent.

Several prominent figures have expressed interest in contesting for the ZIFA presidency. Among them are UK-based FIFA football agent Ellen Chiwenga, Marshall Gore, ZIFA Northern Region chairman Martin Kweza, Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) leader Prophet Walter Magaya, former Warriors winger Alois Bunjira, FC Wangu Mazodze owner Richard Mazodze, veteran broadcaster Charles Mabika, and former CAPS United president Twine Phiri.

As the campaigning period heats up, the ZIFA elections are shaping up to be a critical moment for the future of Zimbabwean football, with candidates vying for the chance to lead the nation's football body into a new era.

Source - soccer24

Must Read

Matabeleland Youth urged to Rise up and control their destine

38 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe has US billion dollars overseas, can wipe out debt within 24 hrs

41 mins ago | 73 Views

Sasha Chimedza triumphs in Ghana ITF J60 Accra girls' singles finals

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe confirms 2 cases of imported Mpox

4 hrs ago | 376 Views

Police arrest woman for assaulting 10-month-old baby in viral video

4 hrs ago | 1800 Views

SACP rejects ANC invitation for 100 days of GNU celebrations

5 hrs ago | 208 Views

Maids steal US$26,000 from employer, blow US$18,000 before arrest

5 hrs ago | 590 Views

Councillors to get US$75 fixed monthly allowance

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Netanyahu orders UN to evacuate Lebanon peacekeepers

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe born Themba Gorimbo secures fourth-straight UFC win

7 hrs ago | 253 Views

Democrats are trying to fool Americans about Kamala!

8 hrs ago | 341 Views

Dexter Nduna arrested for fraud

8 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Mnangagwa allies suffer major defeat at War Veterans Congress

8 hrs ago | 989 Views

Top Zimbabwe lawyer given ultimatum

8 hrs ago | 712 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

8 hrs ago | 947 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

8 hrs ago | 546 Views

Match fixing fears overshadow thrilling Northern Region Soccer League race

8 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF MP blames opposition for loss of livelihoods

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

Farmers4ED backs government's new land tenure policy

8 hrs ago | 77 Views

Tito Mboweni dies

8 hrs ago | 272 Views

Cars impounded by BCC up for auction in 30 days

8 hrs ago | 237 Views

Police probe armed robbery at Chief Marupi's homestead

8 hrs ago | 200 Views

Ncube beats Matemadanda, Mutsvangwa combined

8 hrs ago | 187 Views

BCC limits number of public transport operators

8 hrs ago | 101 Views

Emganwini clinic downgraded to 'baby clinic'

8 hrs ago | 58 Views

Online form 1 applications for 2025 begin in November

8 hrs ago | 55 Views

Policeman fined for crashing into Judge's vehicle

8 hrs ago | 132 Views

Bosso fans plan Bulawayo city council rates 'boycott'?

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

Major pension boost for Zimbabwe civil servants

8 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zimbabwe rolls out e-gates at Mugabe airport

8 hrs ago | 498 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces scandal over disappearance of generators

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

Hwange sink deeper into relegation zone

8 hrs ago | 30 Views

Rangemore Homeseekers, Developer Clash Over Delays

9 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bulawayo Mayor Claims Only 10 Households in Nathisa Received Aid Out of 243

9 hrs ago | 228 Views

Woman's Mutilated Body Recovered in Kwekwe Mine

9 hrs ago | 92 Views

Pumula Police Station Chicken Thieves Nabbed

9 hrs ago | 104 Views

ZIM condemns Mnangagwa's US$3 billion white farmers compensation plan

9 hrs ago | 307 Views

WATCH: Council official's kombi burns

9 hrs ago | 237 Views

Prison Officer Steals Company Compressor

9 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe woman shares bedroom with 2 husbands

12 Oct 2024 at 17:58hrs | 2353 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son fined for threatening to shoot a soldier

12 Oct 2024 at 17:57hrs | 946 Views

Wife busts hubby as he buys double bed, fridge for his lover

12 Oct 2024 at 17:55hrs | 1461 Views

Zimbabwe football fraternity divided over 5 O' Levels clause

12 Oct 2024 at 17:42hrs | 664 Views

Zimbabwe chief loses car, money to robbers, left tied with a rope

12 Oct 2024 at 17:38hrs | 1117 Views

Prophet Walter Magaya in financial trouble

12 Oct 2024 at 16:47hrs | 2241 Views

Man kills cheating'' wife with one punch

12 Oct 2024 at 16:46hrs | 1078 Views

Zanu-PF leader in fuel tender scam

12 Oct 2024 at 16:41hrs | 2631 Views

Standard Bank employee jumps to death at workplace

12 Oct 2024 at 16:35hrs | 3149 Views

Sadc Election Observer Mission gives thumps up to Mozambique plebiscite

12 Oct 2024 at 16:25hrs | 482 Views