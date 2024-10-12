Wife busts hubby as he buys double bed, fridge for his lover

News / National

by Staff reporter

A dramatic scene unfolded in Harare yesterday when Togarasei Matemera was caught red-handed by his wife, Ruth, while trying to leave a shop with a double bed and refrigerator he had purchased for his lover, Lindiwe Sibiya. The incident occurred along South Avenue in the Central Business District, attracting attention from onlookers and causing a commotion.According to reports, Matemera was about to reverse his loaded twin cab truck when Ruth ambushed him, confiscating the car keys. Lindiwe, who was seated in the truck, quickly fled the scene to avoid confrontation.Despite the embarrassment of being caught in the act, Matemera inadvertently gained a following among many women present, who praised him as a "Super Husband" for his apparent ability to take care of his women. Some women even began pleading for his contact information, unfazed by the unfolding drama."Tipeiwo number dzenyu, tazviwona kuti munogona kuchengeta ma girlfriends," one onlooker exclaimed, acknowledging his apparent charm.Speaking to H-Metro after the incident, Matemera explained that he had called Ruth to the shop, asserting that he was simply hired to deliver the items. "Unongozivawo zvemadzimai asvikoita shanje asi ndini ndanga ndamufonera kuti auye nephone yemwana ndiigadzirise," he stated, indicating that the situation had become unbearable but he had managed it.Ruth, however, expressed her frustration and hurt over the situation, stating that Lindiwe had been a persistent issue in their marriage. "To be honest, I was walking around looking for someone to repair my child's mobile phone when I spotted the two being assisted by shop attendants. I was touched to see my husband loading a refrigerator and a double bed in the company of Lindiwe," she said.Ruth recounted that she had previously confronted Matemera after discovering messages from Lindiwe on his phone. "When I confronted my husband, he claimed to have been hired. I got angry and took the car keys," she added, highlighting the emotional turmoil caused by the discovery.Matemera's vehicle remained parked for over an hour as he was left without the keys, caught in a web of his own making. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the complexities and emotional challenges of infidelity within relationships.