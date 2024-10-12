Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF MP's son fined for threatening to shoot a soldier

by Staff reporter
12 Oct 2024 at 17:57hrs | Views
Diaz Matangira, the 30-year-old son of Bindura South legislator Remigious Toendepi Matangira, has been fined for pointing a firearm at a soldier during a road rage incident. The case was heard in Harare, where magistrate Ruth Moyo presided over the proceedings.

Matangira pleaded guilty to the charges and was ordered to pay a fine of US$400, with a deadline of November 4. Failure to pay the fine would result in a four-month prison sentence. Additionally, he received a two-month imprisonment sentence, which was wholly suspended on the condition that he does not commit a similar offense within the next five years.

The complainant, Arnold Musengi, a member of the Zimbabwe National Army stationed at Inkomo Barracks in Nyabira, provided details of the incident that occurred on September 16 at approximately 10 a.m. Matangira was driving his father’s Ford Ranger Raptor along Lomagundi Road when he confronted Musengi, who was driving a Toyota Vitz, accusing him of blocking his way.

In a heated exchange, Matangira pointed a pistol at Musengi and threatened to shoot him. Although Musengi apologized, he pursued Matangira in a bid to resolve the situation.

At the intersection of Nemakonde Way and King George Road, Musengi mobilized other motorists to block Matangira's vehicle. He confronted Matangira, who was still seated in his car, and managed to recover a 9mm Luger Grand Power pistol, serial number K074273, loaded with one live round from the driver's door panel. Upon inspection, Musengi found that the firearm was cocked with a round in the chamber.

Matangira was subsequently arrested, and the firearm was recovered and sent to CID Forensic Ballistics for examination. The firearm is registered in the name of Matangira's father.

Magistrate Moyo ordered that the firearm be returned to its legal owner. Mandirasa Chigumira represented the State during the proceedings.

Source - hmetro

