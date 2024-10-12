News / National
Prison Officer Steals Company Compressor
9 hrs ago | Views
A Guruve prison officer, Admire Manyika, is in trouble after allegedly stealing a compressor from the prison's grinding mill and selling it to a local villager.
The case was revealed at the Guruve Magistrate's Court yesterday, where Manyika appeared for a bail hearing.
He was granted bail, and the case is set to continue on October 22.
The state alleges that earlier this month, Manyika stole the compressor and sold it to a villager from Guruve, who was caught attempting to transport it to Mbire.
The case was revealed at the Guruve Magistrate's Court yesterday, where Manyika appeared for a bail hearing.
He was granted bail, and the case is set to continue on October 22.
The state alleges that earlier this month, Manyika stole the compressor and sold it to a villager from Guruve, who was caught attempting to transport it to Mbire.
Source - Byo24News