Prison Officer Steals Company Compressor

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Guruve prison officer, Admire Manyika, is in trouble after allegedly stealing a compressor from the prison's grinding mill and selling it to a local villager.The case was revealed at the Guruve Magistrate's Court yesterday, where Manyika appeared for a bail hearing.He was granted bail, and the case is set to continue on October 22.The state alleges that earlier this month, Manyika stole the compressor and sold it to a villager from Guruve, who was caught attempting to transport it to Mbire.