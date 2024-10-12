WATCH: Council official's kombi burns

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Mvurwi Town Council official's commuter omnibus went up in flames at Redan Service station, Mvurwi on Saturday afternoon.Witnesses said the commuter omnibus caught up fire at the service station after a test drive by its mechanics."The vehicle was on a test drive when it caught fire and people had to extinguish it with the help of TIMB facilities," the source said.