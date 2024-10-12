ZIM condemns Mnangagwa's US$3 billion white farmers compensation plan

News / National

by Staff Reporters

The Zimbabwe Independent Movement (ZIM) has condemned Mnangagwa's US$3 billion compensation package for white farmers, describing the act as reversal for the liberation struggle gains.In a statement, the party's national spokesperson and secretary for information and publicity, General L. Sithole bemoaned that by compensating white farmers, ZANU-PF confirms that it is now an extension of modern day slavery and an enabling machinery for white monopoly."The US$3 billion compensation to white Colonial farmers is a proposed move by ZanuPf to nurse the feelings of white capital monopoly. As the Zimbabwe Independent Movement and with utmost urgency, we denounce the government's blatant abuse of power and betrayal of the Zimbabwean people," Sithole said."It is an affront to the very principles of our liberation struggle that those entrusted to lead our nation are using our country's resources to amass personal wealth, while the masses continue to suffer," Sithole added."As ZIM and on behalf of the entire suffering population of Zimbabwe, we stand together to condemn the $3 billion compensation plan for white colonial farmers, an outrageous affront to the very notion of justice and equality. It is nothing short of outrageous that our government would prioritise the interests of those who profited from our oppression over the needs of our own people," Sithole added.The Zimbabwe Independent Movement reminded citizens that they must not forget that colonial farmers invested in stolen land, built their wealth on the backs of their (citizens) ancestors and exploited resources for their (whites) own gain."To compensate them without reparation to the Zimbabwean people is a slap in the face of our struggles, our sacrifices and our very existence," Sithole said in a statement.The Zimbabwe Independent Movement claims that it seeks to rescue the country from the grip of neo-colonialism and reclaim the nation's wealth for the benefit of all Zimbabweans and will therefore not relax whilst government officials and their cronies continue to line their pockets at the expense of our people."We therefore call upon and demand immediate suspension of the $3 billion compensation plan and propose for the establishment of a national reparations commission to address the historical injustices inflicted upon Zimbabweans," Sithole said.On land reform the ZIM proposes that returning ancestral lands to their rightful owners and ensuring cultural heritage and economic empowerment is ideal.It also demands creation of a national truth and reconciliation commission to confront the legacy of colonialism and promote healing; and on economic justice, it proposes for the implementation of policies that benefit Zimbabweans, not foreign interests. Council official's kombi burnsBy Simbarashe SitholeMvurwi Town Council official's commuter omnibus went up in flames at Redan Service station, Mvurwi on Saturday afternoon.Witnesses said the commuter omnibus caught up fire at the service station after a test drive by its mechanics."The vehicle was on a test drive when it caught fire and people had to extinguish it with the help of TIMB facilities," the source said.