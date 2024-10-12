Pumula Police Station Chicken Thieves Nabbed

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Pumula police have arrested three suspects in connection with a spate of chicken thefts recorded in the suburb, including one that occurred at the police station's project site.Ward 19 Councillor Lazarus Mphandwe confirmed the arrests, stating that Pumula residents were pleased with the apprehension of the three suspects."As a community, it is pleasing that this mischievous group is now off the streets of Pumula," he said.A local resident, who had lost all her chickens to the thieves, expressed relief over the arrests. She added that even the police station had lost chickens to the daring criminals.Bulawayo Acting Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, said she was not yet aware of the case but would look into it.