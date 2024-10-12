Woman's Mutilated Body Recovered in Kwekwe Mine

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Police in the Midlands have revealed that a mutilated body of a woman was recovered at a mine in Kwekwe, amid fears of a possible ritual-related murder.According to authorities, the body was severely mutilated around the mouth.Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, said the body was found at Gaika Mine on October 1st at 8 a.m., and they suspect foul play.He said that one Chrispen Muzembi (58), a security guard at Gaika Mine, made the gruesome discovery while conducting perimeter checks around the mine."He found the body lying face-up along a fireguard surrounding the mine," Mahoko said.Police from Kwekwe Central attended the scene and observed that the body had bruises on the left hand and inner right thigh."The deceased was wearing a black top, beige brassiere, black and red shorts, and black shoes," Mahoko added.Mahoko urged the public to assist with identifying the deceased and provide any information that may help in the arrest of the suspect(s).