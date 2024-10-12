Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo Mayor Claims Only 10 Households in Nathisa Received Aid Out of 243

by Stephen Jakes
9 hrs ago
Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart recently claimed that, during a visit to Nathisa in Matobo District, he was informed that out of 243 households in the area, only 10 had received food aid.

This was revealed in the latest Bulawayo City Council minutes, in which Coltart mentioned his meeting with a United Nations delegation on August 2nd. The delegation was in the region to assess the impact of climate change.

Coltart expressed concern that in the coming months, food shortages would become even more severe than they currently are. He noted that the situation in rural areas, including Matobo District, was deteriorating.

"Out of 243 households in Nathisa, only 10 have received aid," Coltart said, adding that he had requested the central government to provide adequate food supplies to the area.

Coltart also sought the assistance of donors to help address the food distribution issue.

"I have asked the international community to press the World Food Program to conduct an urgent empirical survey, as no one seems to have precise information," he added.

Matobo District Development Coordinator Innocent Chaputsira, however, said he was unaware of the situation.

"I am not aware of only 10 households receiving aid out of 243. We are not in the same council as Mayor Coltart, but the government is currently running a food program," Chaputsira said.

