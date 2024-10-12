Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hwange sink deeper into relegation zone

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Ngezi Platinum 6 - 0 Hwange
Ngezi Platinum Stars, the reigning champions of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, delivered a dominant performance yesterday, thrashing Hwange FC 6-0 and pushing them deeper into the relegation zone. The match, held at Baobab Stadium, was a rescheduled fixture that saw Ngezi in no-nonsense form as they dismantled their opponents, coached by former Ngezi mentor Rodwell Dhlakama.

Despite Hwange arriving with a sense of optimism after their recent victories over CAPS United and a draw with FC Platinum, they were quickly brought down to earth by a rampant Ngezi side. The tone was set early when Takunda Benhura opened the scoring with a well-placed header in the 14th minute, giving the champions an early lead.

Benhura was the standout performer of the afternoon, netting four goals and proving unstoppable for Hwange's defense. The humiliation was compounded when Hwange's striker Dominic Chungwa missed a late penalty that could have offered a consolation, with Ngezi goalkeeper Nelson Chadya making a fine save.

Ngezi's other goals came from 18-year-old youth international Tanaka Munemo and seasoned forward Obriel Chirinda, who added their names to the score sheet. The comprehensive victory highlighted Ngezi's intent, even though they trail behind log leaders Simba Bhora.

After the match, Benhura was quick to share the credit for his incredible four-goal haul. "I really would like to thank God and my teammates for a good game. Even though I scored, it is for us all," he said.

Ngezi's assistant coach, Kumbirayi Mutiwekuziwa, who stood in for head coach Takesure Chiragwi—away on national duty with the Warriors in South Africa—expressed his satisfaction with the team's clinical display.

"We have been yearning for these goals galore and have been training for this," Mutiwekuziwa remarked. "We are now on the right track to score more goals."

For Hwange, it was a nightmarish afternoon, leaving them firmly entrenched in the relegation zone. Dhlakama, visibly disappointed with his side's performance, acknowledged the difficult position they find themselves in. "We are in the relegation zone, and we wanted nothing short of a victory. I was not happy with the boys' display," he said.

With survival on the line, Dhlakama stressed the importance of taking each game as it comes. "We are going to take the upcoming fixtures one at a time as we try to avoid relegation," he added.

Ngezi Platinum Stars will now look to maintain their momentum, while Hwange faces a tough battle to climb out of the drop zone in the remaining matches of the season.

Source - The Sunday Mail

Must Read

Matabeleland Youth urged to Rise up and control their destine

39 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe has US billion dollars overseas, can wipe out debt within 24 hrs

42 mins ago | 77 Views

Sasha Chimedza triumphs in Ghana ITF J60 Accra girls' singles finals

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe confirms 2 cases of imported Mpox

4 hrs ago | 376 Views

Police arrest woman for assaulting 10-month-old baby in viral video

4 hrs ago | 1805 Views

SACP rejects ANC invitation for 100 days of GNU celebrations

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

Maids steal US$26,000 from employer, blow US$18,000 before arrest

5 hrs ago | 591 Views

Councillors to get US$75 fixed monthly allowance

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Netanyahu orders UN to evacuate Lebanon peacekeepers

5 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwe born Themba Gorimbo secures fourth-straight UFC win

7 hrs ago | 253 Views

Democrats are trying to fool Americans about Kamala!

8 hrs ago | 341 Views

Dexter Nduna arrested for fraud

8 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Mnangagwa allies suffer major defeat at War Veterans Congress

8 hrs ago | 989 Views

Top Zimbabwe lawyer given ultimatum

8 hrs ago | 712 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

8 hrs ago | 947 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

8 hrs ago | 547 Views

Match fixing fears overshadow thrilling Northern Region Soccer League race

8 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF MP blames opposition for loss of livelihoods

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

Farmers4ED backs government's new land tenure policy

8 hrs ago | 77 Views

Tito Mboweni dies

8 hrs ago | 272 Views

Cars impounded by BCC up for auction in 30 days

8 hrs ago | 237 Views

Police probe armed robbery at Chief Marupi's homestead

8 hrs ago | 201 Views

Ncube beats Matemadanda, Mutsvangwa combined

8 hrs ago | 187 Views

BCC limits number of public transport operators

8 hrs ago | 101 Views

Emganwini clinic downgraded to 'baby clinic'

8 hrs ago | 58 Views

Online form 1 applications for 2025 begin in November

8 hrs ago | 55 Views

Policeman fined for crashing into Judge's vehicle

8 hrs ago | 132 Views

Bosso fans plan Bulawayo city council rates 'boycott'?

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

Major pension boost for Zimbabwe civil servants

8 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zimbabwe rolls out e-gates at Mugabe airport

8 hrs ago | 502 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces scandal over disappearance of generators

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

Rangemore Homeseekers, Developer Clash Over Delays

9 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bulawayo Mayor Claims Only 10 Households in Nathisa Received Aid Out of 243

9 hrs ago | 228 Views

Woman's Mutilated Body Recovered in Kwekwe Mine

9 hrs ago | 92 Views

Pumula Police Station Chicken Thieves Nabbed

9 hrs ago | 104 Views

ZIM condemns Mnangagwa's US$3 billion white farmers compensation plan

9 hrs ago | 307 Views

WATCH: Council official's kombi burns

9 hrs ago | 237 Views

Prison Officer Steals Company Compressor

9 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe woman shares bedroom with 2 husbands

12 Oct 2024 at 17:58hrs | 2353 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son fined for threatening to shoot a soldier

12 Oct 2024 at 17:57hrs | 946 Views

Wife busts hubby as he buys double bed, fridge for his lover

12 Oct 2024 at 17:55hrs | 1461 Views

Jostling for top Zifa posts starts

12 Oct 2024 at 17:43hrs | 460 Views

Zimbabwe football fraternity divided over 5 O' Levels clause

12 Oct 2024 at 17:42hrs | 664 Views

Zimbabwe chief loses car, money to robbers, left tied with a rope

12 Oct 2024 at 17:38hrs | 1117 Views

Prophet Walter Magaya in financial trouble

12 Oct 2024 at 16:47hrs | 2243 Views

Man kills cheating'' wife with one punch

12 Oct 2024 at 16:46hrs | 1078 Views

Zanu-PF leader in fuel tender scam

12 Oct 2024 at 16:41hrs | 2632 Views

Standard Bank employee jumps to death at workplace

12 Oct 2024 at 16:35hrs | 3150 Views

Sadc Election Observer Mission gives thumps up to Mozambique plebiscite

12 Oct 2024 at 16:25hrs | 482 Views