Hwange sink deeper into relegation zone

News / National

by Staff reporter

Ngezi Platinum 6 - 0 HwangeNgezi Platinum Stars, the reigning champions of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, delivered a dominant performance yesterday, thrashing Hwange FC 6-0 and pushing them deeper into the relegation zone. The match, held at Baobab Stadium, was a rescheduled fixture that saw Ngezi in no-nonsense form as they dismantled their opponents, coached by former Ngezi mentor Rodwell Dhlakama.Despite Hwange arriving with a sense of optimism after their recent victories over CAPS United and a draw with FC Platinum, they were quickly brought down to earth by a rampant Ngezi side. The tone was set early when Takunda Benhura opened the scoring with a well-placed header in the 14th minute, giving the champions an early lead.Benhura was the standout performer of the afternoon, netting four goals and proving unstoppable for Hwange's defense. The humiliation was compounded when Hwange's striker Dominic Chungwa missed a late penalty that could have offered a consolation, with Ngezi goalkeeper Nelson Chadya making a fine save.Ngezi's other goals came from 18-year-old youth international Tanaka Munemo and seasoned forward Obriel Chirinda, who added their names to the score sheet. The comprehensive victory highlighted Ngezi's intent, even though they trail behind log leaders Simba Bhora.After the match, Benhura was quick to share the credit for his incredible four-goal haul. "I really would like to thank God and my teammates for a good game. Even though I scored, it is for us all," he said.Ngezi's assistant coach, Kumbirayi Mutiwekuziwa, who stood in for head coach Takesure Chiragwi—away on national duty with the Warriors in South Africa—expressed his satisfaction with the team's clinical display."We have been yearning for these goals galore and have been training for this," Mutiwekuziwa remarked. "We are now on the right track to score more goals."For Hwange, it was a nightmarish afternoon, leaving them firmly entrenched in the relegation zone. Dhlakama, visibly disappointed with his side's performance, acknowledged the difficult position they find themselves in. "We are in the relegation zone, and we wanted nothing short of a victory. I was not happy with the boys' display," he said.With survival on the line, Dhlakama stressed the importance of taking each game as it comes. "We are going to take the upcoming fixtures one at a time as we try to avoid relegation," he added.Ngezi Platinum Stars will now look to maintain their momentum, while Hwange faces a tough battle to climb out of the drop zone in the remaining matches of the season.