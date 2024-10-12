Latest News Editor's Choice


Telecel Zimbabwe faces scandal over disappearance of generators

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Telecel Zimbabwe, one of the country's three mobile telecommunications companies, is embroiled in a scandal following the alleged theft of 20 generators used to provide backup power to its network towers. The incident has raised serious concerns about internal corruption, as reports suggest that a senior manager may have disposed of the assets without proper authorisation.

Sources close to the situation allege that some members of Telecel's top management might be involved in a cover-up. The missing generators, which were allegedly stolen from various network sites, are said to have been transported to a house in Burnside, Bulawayo, where they were sold.

The case took a suspicious turn when an auditor investigating the matter was reportedly blocked from travelling to Bulawayo to continue inquiries, fueling concerns about efforts to conceal the full extent of the theft.

This scandal surfaces at a critical time for Telecel, as the Government is actively exploring ways to rehabilitate the struggling telecommunications company through the Mutapa Investment Fund, Zimbabwe's sovereign wealth fund. The missing generators could further strain the company's already fragile operations, potentially affecting network stability and customer service.

"Such actions could have significant implications for network stability and customer service," said a source within Telecel, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Telecel's Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Angeline Vere, confirmed that an investigation is underway. "The issue is under investigation, and should the evidence point to some misconduct or criminal activity, then the law will be applied accordingly," she stated.

Telecel Zimbabwe, which now falls under the Mutapa Investment Fund, holds less than 1% of the market share and is in dire need of a financial boost. The company reportedly requires at least US$50 million to enhance its operations and improve network infrastructure. However, years of undercapitalisation have weakened its balance sheet, threatening its long-term prospects.

The company, licensed in 1998 as part of a government initiative to empower local shareholders, has struggled with infighting among shareholders and management, contributing to a lack of significant investment over the years. As Telecel navigates through these challenges, the disappearance of the generators adds to its mounting woes, raising questions about governance and transparency within the organisation.

The ongoing investigation is expected to shed more light on the situation as Telecel looks to recover from both financial and operational difficulties.

Source - The Sunday Mail

