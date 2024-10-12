Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe rolls out e-gates at Mugabe airport

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago
Zimbabwe has introduced a major upgrade to its border management system with the installation of 14 electronic gates (e-gates) at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, marking the first phase of the country's new Online Border Management System (OBMS). These e-gates automate immigration procedures, eliminating the need for physical human intervention, and aim to streamline the process for travellers while enhancing security at entry and exit points.

The OBMS platform, which employs advanced technology to automate border control, is expected to significantly reduce processing times, alleviate congestion at busy border posts, and curb illegal activities such as human trafficking, drug smuggling, and money laundering.

Modelled after Dubai's renowned Smart Gates system, the e-gates offer a fast, contactless way for travellers to pass through passport control. Passengers with biometric e-passports can simply scan their documents and provide either facial recognition or fingerprint data, allowing for seamless entry or exit.

Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Raphael Faranisi, confirmed the successful installation of the system at the airport, adding that plans are underway to extend the e-gates to other major ports of entry.

"We have set up 14 lanes so far at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport," Ambassador Faranisi said. "We are also going to set up the system at Victoria Falls and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airports, as well as the Beitbridge Border Post. The system is going to serve Zimbabwean passport holders at entry and exit points."

The e-gates authenticate travellers by comparing a photograph or fingerprint taken at the gate with biometric data stored in the passport's chip or immigration database. If the data matches, the gate opens, allowing the traveller to proceed without any manual checks.

Ambassador Faranisi further highlighted the security benefits of the system, noting its role in fighting cross-border crime. "E-gates will greatly improve the efficiency of clearing travellers entering and leaving the country," he said. "The congestion which was now the norm at ports like Beitbridge and the international airports will become a thing of the past."

He added, "The system will help reduce cross-border crimes, especially human and drug trafficking, as well as money laundering."

The introduction of the e-gates is part of Zimbabwe's broader initiative to modernize its key ports of entry. This includes ongoing upgrades at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, which has recently undergone significant expansion.

As the OBMS rollout continues, the country aims to improve the efficiency of its border operations while enhancing security, benefiting both locals and international travellers.

Source - The Sunday Mail

