Major pension boost for Zimbabwe civil servants

News / National

by Staff reporter

Public sector workers in Zimbabwe are set to benefit from enhanced retirement packages under the proposed State Service Pension Fund, which aims to boost both financial and social security for civil servants. This new initiative will provide retirees with a steady monthly income, offering greater financial relief than the current pension payouts from the National Social Security Authority (NSSA), which are less than US$100 a month.The establishment of this Government-managed social security fund was highlighted by President Mnangagwa during his recent State of the Nation Address. He directed Parliament to urgently pass the State Service Pensions Bill, which will create the legal framework for the fund.In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Mrs. Vimbai Nyemba, explained that the proposed law aims to create a sustainable pension system for civil servants."The Bill provides for the establishment of the State Service Pension Fund, which will collect pension contributions from both public servants and the Government and manage those funds," she said. "The Bill also introduces a State guarantee to ensure that pension benefits will be paid, even if the fund's assets become insufficient."The new pension fund will be managed by a State Pension Board, responsible for overseeing the fund and making strategic investment decisions. Contributions from public sector employees and the Government will be pooled and invested in assets such as stocks, bonds, and real estate to generate returns that will be used to meet future pension obligations.In addition to retirement benefits, the fund will also provide disability pensions for employees who can no longer work due to illness or injury, as well as survivor benefits for the families of deceased workers. Mrs. Nyemba added that the Bill addresses pension contributions, benefits, protections, and necessary amendments to existing laws."The aim of the Bill is to establish a robust and sustainable pension system to improve the financial security of public servants and attract and retain talent in the public service," she added.This development is seen as a critical step towards ensuring that public sector workers have better financial support during their retirement years, as the existing pension system has been criticized for its inadequacy.Teaching Profession Council to Boost Teacher WelfareIn a further boost to public sector workers, the Government also plans to establish the Teaching Profession Council of Zimbabwe, which will focus on addressing teacher welfare concerns and professional standards. The Teaching Profession Council Bill, outlined in the President's legislative agenda, will formalize the council's establishment."The Teaching Profession Council of Zimbabwe will have the mandate to regulate teachers, their practice, and professional conduct," Mrs. Nyemba said. "It will guarantee teachers appropriate regulation of their practice and ensure they are adequately qualified, competent, and committed to their profession."The council will also advise the Government on matters related to education policy, ensuring that standards are aligned with the evolving needs of educators and students.This council will play a crucial role in advancing the teaching profession, offering training opportunities, upholding professional standards, and taking disciplinary action when necessary. It is also expected to shape education policy by advising the Government on teacher training programs, reforms, and continuous professional development.