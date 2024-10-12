Bosso fans plan Bulawayo city council rates 'boycott'?

News / National

by Staff reporter

Highlanders Football Club fans are considering a boycott of their remaining Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches at Barbourfields Stadium and halting payment of Bulawayo City Council rates in protest against a contentious decision by a city official. The official ordered the club to pay a US$890.11 shortfall on stadium hire fees following their match against ZPC Kariba last Sunday.The proposed boycott comes as Bosso fans express frustration with what they see as unfair treatment by the Bulawayo City Council, which they believe has aligned itself with the club's detractors. Fans are now deliberating on plans to avoid attending future matches at Barbourfields Stadium and to collectively withhold payment of council rates as a form of protest.Some Highlanders supporters chose to avoid the stadium altogether last Sunday, opting instead to participate in a fundraising event at the club's Fife Street and Masotsha Avenue clubhouse or to stay home. The fundraiser was aimed at helping the club cover the US$6,000 fine imposed for unruly fan behavior during the match at Wadzanayi Stadium in Shamva on 22 September.The fundraising effort proved successful, with over US$6,000 collected. Despite the fans' efforts to support their team, tensions between the club and the council escalated when Highlanders received a letter from the Bulawayo City Council on 10 October 2024, demanding payment for the shortfall in stadium hire fees.The letter, addressed to Highlanders' chief executive officer, reminded the club of the lease agreement in place, which requires payment of 15 percent of gross gate receipts or a prescribed hire fee, whichever is higher. For the ZPC Kariba match, the council collected only US$604.89, well below the prescribed hire fee of US$1,495, resulting in the US$890.11 shortfall."Council collected a meagre US$604.89 against a prescribed hire fee of US$1,495, thus translating to a shortfall of US$890.11 as a matter of urgency to ensure the seamless hosting of your next home match," the letter stated.While acknowledging the positive relationship between Highlanders and the council, the letter warned the club against allowing such discrepancies to become a recurring issue."The fact that prevailing conditions of hire are favourable to the club, to this end, Council least expects a recurrence of the same that might compel it to invoke unfavourable conditions of hire that will exacerbate the lack of fiscal space that clubs are facing," the council's letter read.As tensions rise, it remains to be seen whether Highlanders supporters will follow through with the proposed boycott or if a resolution can be reached between the club and the Bulawayo City Council to avoid further disruptions.