Policeman fined for crashing into Judge's vehicle

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
A Bulawayo police officer, Collen Ndlovu (33), has been fined US$400 after recklessly driving through a red traffic light, causing a collision with a vehicle belonging to High Court judge, Justice Mpokiseng Dube. Ndlovu appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr. Douglas Chikwekwe, charged with contravening Section 53(1) of the Road Traffic Act Chapter 13:11.

The incident occurred on 22 June around 3:20 p.m., according to the prosecutor, Mr. Milton Moyo. Ndlovu was driving a Honda Fit along Luveve Road with three passengers on board. When he reached a traffic light-controlled intersection at Luveve Road and Mpopoma Drive, he overtook stationary vehicles waiting at a red light by driving on the yellow lane. Despite the red light, Ndlovu proceeded into the intersection, where his vehicle collided with a Land Rover Discovery belonging to the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, driven along Mpopoma Drive by Justice Dube.

The impact of the collision resulted in one of Ndlovu's passengers sustaining serious injuries, requiring treatment at Mpilo Central Hospital, while others experienced minor injuries. Both vehicles suffered significant damage, with Ndlovu's Honda Fit sustaining frontal damage and the government vehicle suffering damage to its left passenger doors.

Witnesses in Ndlovu's vehicle testified that he had ignored the red light and failed to stop or take reasonable action to avoid the collision. Medical and vehicle inspection reports were presented as evidence in court, confirming Ndlovu's responsibility for the incident.

The court found Ndlovu guilty of failing to adhere to the traffic signal and acting recklessly, resulting in the accident. He was ordered to pay the US$400 fine.

Source - The Sunday News

