Online form 1 applications for 2025 begin in November

by Staff reporter

Online applications for Form One enrolment at both Government and Non-Government boarding schools for the 2025 academic year are set to open next month. According to a circular from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Permanent Secretary Mr. Moses Mhike announced that the application process will begin on 1 November and close on 31 December 2024.The application process will be conducted through the Electronic Ministry's Application Platform (EMAP), and once Grade Seven results are released, boarding school heads will begin enrolling students for the 2025 intake.Parents and guardians looking to secure places for their children at boarding schools are required to apply via the EMAP platform at www.emap.co.zw within the specified time frame. Each applicant is allowed to make a maximum of five active applications at any one time."Parents/guardians who wish to send their children to boarding schools are advised to start applying through the platform with effect from 1 November up to 31 December 2024," said Mr. Mhike. "An applicant who has been offered a place at one school will not be eligible to apply or be considered for a place at any other school unless the offer is declined."Successful applicants will be notified via SMS by the respective school heads. However, the Ministry warned that boarding places are limited, urging parents to have alternative plans in case they are unable to secure a place for their children.Once an application is submitted, the platform will indicate the status, which could be "pending" (still under consideration), "accepted" (offered a place), "processed" (once accepted at a school, other pending applications will be marked as processed), or "rejected" (unsuccessful application).Mr. Mhike emphasized that parents should be mindful when making decisions, as declining an offer may not guarantee another opportunity. "Once you decline an offer, there is no guarantee that you will get the same offer back. The system selects successful candidates," the circular stated.The Ministry's online platform is part of efforts to streamline the school enrolment process and ensure a fair and efficient system for Form One boarding placements.