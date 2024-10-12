Latest News Editor's Choice


BCC limits number of public transport operators

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
The City of Bulawayo has expanded its public transport network by collaborating with a fifth transport company as part of its ongoing efforts to improve urban mobility. This move comes as part of the city's Public Transport Policy, which was adopted in October 2012 and aims to create a more structured and efficient system for managing the city's public transport sector.

Initially, Bulawayo partnered with three public transport companies\ - Bulawayo Urban Passenger Transport Association (BUPTA), Tshova-Mubaiwa, and Bulawayo City Transit Trust (BCTT). Recently, Vuka Uzimele Transport Association (VUTA) joined as the fourth operator. Now, with the approval of an application from Bulawayo West Transporters (Pvt) Ltd, the city has expanded its network to five companies, capping the number of operators under the city's public transport policy.

The introduction of Bulawayo West Transporters was driven by the city's growth, with the new operator aiming to enhance competition, reduce monopolistic practices, and create employment opportunities, particularly with a focus on gender balance.

In a letter from Bulawayo West Transporters, the association stated, "The formation of the association was necessitated by the gradual growth of the city, hence the need to improve the transport services in the city. The introduction of another taxi association will break monopolistic tendencies and create a competitive market for the Bulawayo residents."

Under the new agreement, Bulawayo's public transport system will be divided into five sectors, with routes allocated to each operator based on population and the number of vehicles each company manages. This move is intended to ensure equitable distribution and improve service delivery across the city.

The Bulawayo City Council, in its latest report, confirmed the inclusion of Bulawayo West Transporters, stating, "It was therefore resolved to recommend that authority be granted for the inclusion of Bulawayo West Transporters (Pvt) Ltd as the fifth company providing public transport within the city in line with the Public Transport Policy provisions."

The council also emphasized that no further companies will be added to the city's public transport network beyond these five, ensuring a stable and manageable system. The local authority will now work on drafting a Service Level Agreement with the new operator, detailing operational standards, service expectations, and specific routes each company will serve.

With these changes, Bulawayo hopes to continue improving public transportation for its residents, providing a more competitive and accessible system that meets the growing needs of the city.

Source - The Sunday News

