Ncube beats Matemadanda, Mutsvangwa combined

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo provincial war veterans' chairperson, Cephas Ncube, has been elected as the new leader of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), unseating incumbent Christopher Mutsvangwa in a closely watched elective congress held in Gweru yesterday.

Ncube secured a decisive victory with 294 votes, far ahead of his nearest competitor, Albert Ncube of Matabeleland North, who received 90 votes. Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Mozambique, Victor Matemadanda, came third with 75 votes, while Mutsvangwa, also Zanu-PF National spokesperson and a former Cabinet Minister, finished a distant fourth with only 11 votes.

Mutsvangwa had led the war veterans' association since 2013, when he was elected at the last congress in Masvingo.

The newly elected executive includes vice-chairperson Shorai Nyamangondo, Joel Murerengwa as Secretary-General, Thomas Manyima in charge of Legal Affairs, Vincent Chinone handling Transport, Section Ncube overseeing Finance, Sanik Nguni in Security, Nyembesi Togara in Women Affairs, and Samuel Parirenyatwa as Political Commissar.

Ncube expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support from his fellow veterans and pledged to work tirelessly for the association.

"I am very happy with the trust that has been bestowed on me by my comrades, and I promise to work very hard with everyone as we take our association forward. I will soon be engaging everyone so that we remain as vibrant as before as an association," Ncube said in his acceptance speech.

Victor Matemadanda, a former ZNLWVA leader himself, graciously accepted the election outcome and emphasized the importance of unity within the association.

"I want to firstly thank all the comrades for the support they gave us for all these years when we were in the executive. We will continue to work together as an association, advocating for our welfare and everything else," Matemadanda said.

The elective congress was held in line with the association's constitutional requirements and is seen as an important moment for the war veterans' body, which plays a key role in advocating for the rights and welfare of Zimbabwe's former freedom fighters.

Source - The Sunday News

