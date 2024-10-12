Police probe armed robbery at Chief Marupi's homestead

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Gwanda District in Matabeleland South Province is in shock following a brazen armed robbery at the homestead of Chief Marupi, where thieves made off with an Isuzu double cab motor vehicle, R2,700 in cash, and several cellphones.The stolen vehicle was one of 90 given to traditional chiefs by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to enhance their mobility as part of the Government's Vision 2030 agenda.Police National spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident, revealing that two armed robbers stormed Chief Marupi's homestead while he was asleep."The police are investigating a case where yet-to-be-identified individuals entered Chief Marupi's homestead in Gwanda and stole his Government-allocated vehicle, R2,700, and cellphones. On the night of the incident, Chief Marupi arrived home Thursday evening and retired to bed, leaving the vehicle doors unlocked. While he was asleep, two men wearing balaclavas entered the house and demanded cash. Chief Marupi handed over R2,700 before they took his cellphones and drove away with the Isuzu vehicle," said Comm Nyathi.Chief Marupi, born Oaheng Nare on February 26, 1996, succeeded his father, Mr. Lawrence Nare, who passed away in 2008. He was officially installed as Chief Marupi in 2014 when he turned 18, having been a minor at the time of his father's death.As the investigation continues, concerns are mounting about the safety and security of traditional leaders and their communities.Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi addressed the issue during an oral question session in the National Assembly, labeling the recent wave of armed robberies in the country as a national security concern that law enforcement agencies are urgently addressing."It is very worrisome when incidences of lawlessness, especially of this nature, occur in the country. The law enforcement agency is actively working to combat this issue, and we believe urgent measures must be taken to stop the carnage happening on our roads," said Minister Ziyambi.He urged law-abiding citizens to condemn such criminal behavior and support law enforcement in their efforts to restore order."The second point is that as law enforcement agencies, we are going to intensify our efforts to deal with this menace, which we believe poses a national security threat," he added.While details on specific measures remain confidential, the minister assured that strides are being made to enhance security across the country, allowing citizens to feel safe in their homes and on the roads.Minister Ziyambi's comments come on the heels of a significant US$4 million heist at Bulawayo's Ecobank Parkade Centre, one of the largest robberies in the country, which occurred in broad daylight as six masked men stole trunks of money destined for Harare. The series of high-profile armed robberies has raised alarms and calls for improved security measures in Zimbabwe.