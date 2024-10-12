Latest News Editor's Choice


Cars impounded by BCC up for auction in 30 days

Motorists in Bulawayo are grappling with exorbitant storage fees imposed by the city council for impounded vehicles, leading some to confront charges that exceed the value of their cars. Reports indicate that certain vehicle owners are facing accumulated fees as high as US$38,000, prompting outrage and financial distress among affected individuals.

Under the new regulations, the Bulawayo City Council is set to abolish hourly charges for storage, transitioning to a flat daily rate of US$100 effective immediately upon the vehicle's booking into council storage facilities. The city will grant owners 30 days to settle their outstanding debts or risk having their vehicles auctioned.

According to a recent council report, the council is currently charging US$120 per day for storing impounded vehicles. This has resulted in staggering accumulations, with one vehicle owner reportedly facing a bill of over US$38,000 for a vehicle that was impounded.

The City of Bulawayo's Clamping and Tow Away By-laws were revised in 2023 under Statutory Instrument 220 of 2023. The new by-law outlines various offences, penalties, and charges associated with impounded vehicles. Motorists are increasingly frustrated with the enforcement of these regulations by Tendy Three Investments (TTI), the city council's parking management partner, which has been tasked with implementing the by-law around the clock.

Recent changes dictate that offences within the city's Central Business District, such as washing and repairing vehicles on the road, loading passengers in non-designated areas, and causing obstructions, will lead to immediate clamping and towing of vehicles.

The storage fees for impounded vehicles are steep:

Small vehicles: US$5 hourly, US$120 daily, and US$600 weekly.

Medium vehicles (including kombis and minibuses): US$15 hourly, US$360 daily, and US$1,800 weekly.

Heavy vehicles and buses: US$30 hourly, US$720 daily, and US$3,600 weekly.

One vehicle owner shared their distress over the mounting fees after their Toyota Wish was impounded on February 29, 2024. The accumulated storage fees for their vehicle reached US$20,980 by August 21, 2024, while a medium-sized kombi had accrued US$38,175.

In another case, a Honda Fit owner claimed the vehicle was impounded due to a ticket issued to a previous owner. He stated that the vehicle, which helped him navigate life despite his disabilities, was becoming financially burdensome due to the impound fees, which he argued were unjust given his circumstances.

The local authority's research revealed that the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) charges only US$10 per day for storage of impounded vehicles, and similar local authorities charge between US$10 and US$57 per day.

In a management committee meeting on September 20, 2024, it was proposed that the council charges be adjusted to cover the costs of security, insurance, damages, and administration while remaining punitive enough to deter offenders from using council facilities to store their vehicles.

Under the new flat-rate structure, the daily charges will now be US$100 for small vehicles, US$150 for medium vehicles, and US$240 for heavy vehicles, with maximum storage charges capped at US$600, US$1,800, and US$3,600, respectively.

As motorists brace for these changes, the rising storage fees are raising concerns about the fairness and practicality of the council's parking management system, leaving many to question the sustainability of owning a vehicle in Bulawayo under such financial strains.

