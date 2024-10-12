Latest News Editor's Choice


Tito Mboweni dies

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago
PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed he was deeply saddened by the death of former Governor of the South African Reserve Bank and Labour and Finance Minister Dr Tito Mboweni.

He died on Saturday night at the age of 65.

Ramaphosa offered his condolences to the family and friends of Mboweni who has passed away following a short illness.

Mboweni was the democratic South Africa's first Minister of Labour from 1994 to 1999 in the Cabinet of founding President Nelson Mandela.

He served as Governor of the South African Reserve Bank for a decade from 1999.

From 2018 to 2021, Dr Mboweni served as Minister of Finance in the administration led by President Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa said: "Given his sense of vitality and energetic and affable engagement with fellow South Africans, Dr Mboweni's passing at 65 comes as a shock.

"We have lost a leader and compatriot who has served our nation as an activist, economic policy innovator and champion of labour rights.

"As Governor and Finance Minister, he had a sharp focus on fiscal discipline and economic transformation.

"Tito Mboweni distinguished himself in different strategic roles in the private sector and was a flag bearer in global forums for our economy and developing economies more broadly.

"He conducted himself with expert rigour while maintaining the personable touch that made him a social media star and ambassador for Modjadjiskloof's culinary traditions.

"His passing is a great loss. May his soul rest in peace."

X was flooded with other tributes on Saturday night, with more pouring in.

His family released a statement late on Saturday night announcing his passing, after a brief illness.

"It is with deep sadness that the Mboweni family announces the passing of former Reserve Bank governor and minister of finance, Tito Titus Mboweni. The family is devastated by governor Mboweni's passing after a short illness," the statement read.

Ronald Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, said on X, "Nothing could have prepared us for this immense loss. My heart aches for the family and loved ones of our dear comrade @tito_mboweni.

"His absence leaves a void that can never be filled. Tito's legacy will inspire us forever. Rest in power, comrade. You will be deeply missed."

Fikile Mbalula, ANC Secretary General, said on x ,"I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the late Comrade Tito Mboweni. His passing is a profound loss for South Africa, as he was a dedicated public servant who played a crucial role in shaping the country's economic policies.

"As the former Minister of Finance and the first black Governor of the South African Reserve Bank, Mboweni's leadership, intellect, and unwavering commitment to the nation left an indelible mark on our country. His contributions to South Africa's growth and stability will be remembered with gratitude. May his soul rest in peace, and may his loved ones find strength during this difficult time."

There were many other tributes, with more pouring in.

Mboweni's love of cooking – often shared on x – entertained the nation as his enthusiasm for this passion charmed South Africa. Hence cans of pilchards also appeared in tributes on social media.

Source - iol

