Farmers4ED backs government's new land tenure policy

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago
The ruling party's affiliate organization, Farmers for Economic Development (Farmers4ED), has expressed strong support for the Zimbabwean government's latest policy change, which allows beneficiaries of the controversial Land Reform Programme to obtain bankable documents for their properties. This significant move aims to enhance agricultural productivity and economic empowerment for those involved in the agrarian reform initiated in the year 2000.

Under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration, the new initiative seeks to provide beneficiaries with bankable, registrable, and transferable tenure certificates, thereby addressing longstanding issues within the agricultural sector. Priority will be given to veterans of the liberation struggle, the disabled, youths, and women, among other marginalized groups.

In a statement following the announcement of the new policy, Farmers4ED national chairman, Tapiwa Chitate, hailed the decision as a "transformative measure" that will reinforce the foundation for agricultural growth and promote sustainable farming practices throughout the country.

"The new policy represents a critical step forward in addressing challenges in the sector, such as limited access to finance and security of land tenure," Chitate stated. "This system ensures that farmers will have the necessary security and motivation to invest in long-term infrastructure, such as irrigation systems, roads, and storage facilities, essential for enhancing production and increasing profitability."

Chitate emphasized that the new land tenure system signifies a shift towards recognizing farming as a viable business, providing the tools necessary to establish agriculture as a pivotal driver of Zimbabwe's economic growth.

The organization also highlighted the potential economic benefits of the policy, which promises to create opportunities for agricultural investment, innovation, and partnerships with private entities. This development could lead to increased value addition, enhanced productivity, and improved food security not only for Zimbabwe but also for the broader Southern African region.

"As President Mnangagwa has noted, this policy will facilitate investment in critical areas such as irrigation, power supply, and rural infrastructure—all essential for realizing Zimbabwe's agricultural and economic potential," Chitate remarked. He encouraged farmers, especially the youth and women, to leverage this policy to expand their enterprises and improve their livelihoods.

Farmers4ED stands ready to support these initiatives, aiming to ensure that this new era in land tenure lays the groundwork for sustainable prosperity in Zimbabwe. Chitate reiterated the organization's commitment to enhancing accountability, security of tenure, and financial sustainability within the agricultural sector.

In a related move, the government has announced an indefinite moratorium on the issuance of new 99-year leases, offer letters, and permits for agricultural land, following past controversies surrounding land allocations and title issuance. Information Minister Jenfan Muswere confirmed this at a post-Cabinet media briefing, highlighting that legitimate beneficiaries of the 2000 land redistribution will now receive enhanced security of tenure to "unlock value" in their holdings.

Muswere asserted that these measures are expected to significantly impact economic growth and facilitate accelerated investments in agriculture and its associated value chains, including irrigation, dam construction, power supply, and rural road development.

He emphasized that all security of tenure under this new program would only be transferable among indigenous Zimbabweans and that communal land would be excluded from this tenure system, preserving indigenous rights and respecting traditional authorities.

These sweeping changes reflect the government's commitment to enhancing the agricultural landscape in Zimbabwe while maintaining a balance between modernization and cultural heritage.

Source - newzimbabwe

