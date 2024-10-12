Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Match fixing fears overshadow thrilling Northern Region Soccer League race

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
The tension is palpable, and the stakes have never been higher as MWOS FC and Scottland FC find themselves locked in a fierce battle for promotion to the top-flight league in the Northern Region Soccer League (NRSL). With dreams of reaching the Premier Soccer League (PSL) hanging in the balance, both clubs are determined to claim the coveted spot.

However, the thrilling climax to this division one contest has been overshadowed by alarming allegations of match-fixing. Reports have emerged suggesting that certain players from MWOS FC were approached by two football legends, allegedly acting on behalf of Scottland FC, with the intent of swaying match outcomes.

A source close to MWOS FC disclosed the unsettling news to The Sports Hub. "There are some players who have been approached by at least two football legends, who urged them to throw away games, promising them financial stability. However, the players refused and reported the matter to their technical coaches," the source revealed.

In light of these allegations, MWOS FC's coaching staff has taken proactive measures. "Now, MWOS coaches educate their players on the consequences of throwing away games, especially before and after training sessions. They announce the lineup on match day to avoid any infiltrations, ensuring no player is guaranteed a regular position," the source added.

Coach Lloyd Mutasa of MWOS FC expressed confidence in his team's integrity and commitment. "All is well in the club. We are treating every game as it comes and take them as cup games. Our morale is high. We believe in ourselves that we can cross the line and get promoted," he stated. Mutasa also praised his players for prioritizing the club's interests over individual gain.

Zifa Northern Region Soccer League chairman Martin Kweza responded to the allegations, stating, "We do not act on rumors. I have not received any official complaint from any team concerning the issue of those allegations. But if we receive a complaint, we will investigate and apply the rules and regulations of the game. For now, we do not have any complaints at all."

Scottland FC's coach, Genesis Mangombe, dismissed the match-fixing allegations, attributing any suspicion to the club's sponsorship success. "I would not want to comment about match-fixing because I am just a coach, but you see the biggest problem is that our club is well sponsored. So when some people see things going well, they tend to think something fishy is taking place. We are playing good football, and the players are ready for any challenge," Mangombe stated after his team's impressive 7-0 victory over Norton Community FC.

Former Caps United star Alois Bunjira, while acknowledging the rivalry between the two clubs, emphasized the need for integrity in football. "I have never watched any of MWOS FC or Scottland FC games. However, I encourage fair play and stiff competition so that teams seeking promotion to the PSL are strong," Bunjira said. He noted that the lack of live broadcasts for division one matches makes it challenging to monitor potential irregularities.

In response to the ongoing issues, the league has appointed senior referees to officiate matches and has arranged for title-chasing teams to play on the same day and at the same time to minimize controversial decisions.

As the race for promotion heats up, MWOS FC currently leads the log standings with 72 points from 33 games, while Scottland FC follows closely with 69 points and a game in hand due to an abandoned match against Karoi United, for which they have been awarded three points. The competition between these two powerhouses is set to reach a thrilling climax as they vie for the ultimate prize in Zimbabwean football.

Source - the standard

Must Read

Matabeleland Youth urged to Rise up and control their destine

40 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe has US billion dollars overseas, can wipe out debt within 24 hrs

44 mins ago | 79 Views

Sasha Chimedza triumphs in Ghana ITF J60 Accra girls' singles finals

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe confirms 2 cases of imported Mpox

4 hrs ago | 378 Views

Police arrest woman for assaulting 10-month-old baby in viral video

4 hrs ago | 1809 Views

SACP rejects ANC invitation for 100 days of GNU celebrations

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

Maids steal US$26,000 from employer, blow US$18,000 before arrest

5 hrs ago | 592 Views

Councillors to get US$75 fixed monthly allowance

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Netanyahu orders UN to evacuate Lebanon peacekeepers

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwe born Themba Gorimbo secures fourth-straight UFC win

7 hrs ago | 254 Views

Democrats are trying to fool Americans about Kamala!

8 hrs ago | 341 Views

Dexter Nduna arrested for fraud

8 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Mnangagwa allies suffer major defeat at War Veterans Congress

8 hrs ago | 989 Views

Top Zimbabwe lawyer given ultimatum

8 hrs ago | 713 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

8 hrs ago | 947 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

8 hrs ago | 549 Views

Zanu-PF MP blames opposition for loss of livelihoods

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

Farmers4ED backs government's new land tenure policy

8 hrs ago | 77 Views

Tito Mboweni dies

8 hrs ago | 272 Views

Cars impounded by BCC up for auction in 30 days

8 hrs ago | 237 Views

Police probe armed robbery at Chief Marupi's homestead

8 hrs ago | 202 Views

Ncube beats Matemadanda, Mutsvangwa combined

8 hrs ago | 188 Views

BCC limits number of public transport operators

8 hrs ago | 101 Views

Emganwini clinic downgraded to 'baby clinic'

8 hrs ago | 58 Views

Online form 1 applications for 2025 begin in November

8 hrs ago | 55 Views

Policeman fined for crashing into Judge's vehicle

8 hrs ago | 132 Views

Bosso fans plan Bulawayo city council rates 'boycott'?

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

Major pension boost for Zimbabwe civil servants

8 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwe rolls out e-gates at Mugabe airport

8 hrs ago | 506 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces scandal over disappearance of generators

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

Hwange sink deeper into relegation zone

8 hrs ago | 30 Views

Rangemore Homeseekers, Developer Clash Over Delays

9 hrs ago | 76 Views

Bulawayo Mayor Claims Only 10 Households in Nathisa Received Aid Out of 243

9 hrs ago | 228 Views

Woman's Mutilated Body Recovered in Kwekwe Mine

9 hrs ago | 92 Views

Pumula Police Station Chicken Thieves Nabbed

9 hrs ago | 104 Views

ZIM condemns Mnangagwa's US$3 billion white farmers compensation plan

9 hrs ago | 307 Views

WATCH: Council official's kombi burns

9 hrs ago | 237 Views

Prison Officer Steals Company Compressor

9 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe woman shares bedroom with 2 husbands

12 Oct 2024 at 17:58hrs | 2353 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son fined for threatening to shoot a soldier

12 Oct 2024 at 17:57hrs | 946 Views

Wife busts hubby as he buys double bed, fridge for his lover

12 Oct 2024 at 17:55hrs | 1461 Views

Jostling for top Zifa posts starts

12 Oct 2024 at 17:43hrs | 460 Views

Zimbabwe football fraternity divided over 5 O' Levels clause

12 Oct 2024 at 17:42hrs | 664 Views

Zimbabwe chief loses car, money to robbers, left tied with a rope

12 Oct 2024 at 17:38hrs | 1117 Views

Prophet Walter Magaya in financial trouble

12 Oct 2024 at 16:47hrs | 2244 Views

Man kills cheating'' wife with one punch

12 Oct 2024 at 16:46hrs | 1078 Views

Zanu-PF leader in fuel tender scam

12 Oct 2024 at 16:41hrs | 2632 Views

Standard Bank employee jumps to death at workplace

12 Oct 2024 at 16:35hrs | 3150 Views

Sadc Election Observer Mission gives thumps up to Mozambique plebiscite

12 Oct 2024 at 16:25hrs | 482 Views