Match fixing fears overshadow thrilling Northern Region Soccer League race

News / National

by Staff reporter

The tension is palpable, and the stakes have never been higher as MWOS FC and Scottland FC find themselves locked in a fierce battle for promotion to the top-flight league in the Northern Region Soccer League (NRSL). With dreams of reaching the Premier Soccer League (PSL) hanging in the balance, both clubs are determined to claim the coveted spot.However, the thrilling climax to this division one contest has been overshadowed by alarming allegations of match-fixing. Reports have emerged suggesting that certain players from MWOS FC were approached by two football legends, allegedly acting on behalf of Scottland FC, with the intent of swaying match outcomes.A source close to MWOS FC disclosed the unsettling news to The Sports Hub. "There are some players who have been approached by at least two football legends, who urged them to throw away games, promising them financial stability. However, the players refused and reported the matter to their technical coaches," the source revealed.In light of these allegations, MWOS FC's coaching staff has taken proactive measures. "Now, MWOS coaches educate their players on the consequences of throwing away games, especially before and after training sessions. They announce the lineup on match day to avoid any infiltrations, ensuring no player is guaranteed a regular position," the source added.Coach Lloyd Mutasa of MWOS FC expressed confidence in his team's integrity and commitment. "All is well in the club. We are treating every game as it comes and take them as cup games. Our morale is high. We believe in ourselves that we can cross the line and get promoted," he stated. Mutasa also praised his players for prioritizing the club's interests over individual gain.Zifa Northern Region Soccer League chairman Martin Kweza responded to the allegations, stating, "We do not act on rumors. I have not received any official complaint from any team concerning the issue of those allegations. But if we receive a complaint, we will investigate and apply the rules and regulations of the game. For now, we do not have any complaints at all."Scottland FC's coach, Genesis Mangombe, dismissed the match-fixing allegations, attributing any suspicion to the club's sponsorship success. "I would not want to comment about match-fixing because I am just a coach, but you see the biggest problem is that our club is well sponsored. So when some people see things going well, they tend to think something fishy is taking place. We are playing good football, and the players are ready for any challenge," Mangombe stated after his team's impressive 7-0 victory over Norton Community FC.Former Caps United star Alois Bunjira, while acknowledging the rivalry between the two clubs, emphasized the need for integrity in football. "I have never watched any of MWOS FC or Scottland FC games. However, I encourage fair play and stiff competition so that teams seeking promotion to the PSL are strong," Bunjira said. He noted that the lack of live broadcasts for division one matches makes it challenging to monitor potential irregularities.In response to the ongoing issues, the league has appointed senior referees to officiate matches and has arranged for title-chasing teams to play on the same day and at the same time to minimize controversial decisions.As the race for promotion heats up, MWOS FC currently leads the log standings with 72 points from 33 games, while Scottland FC follows closely with 69 points and a game in hand due to an abandoned match against Karoi United, for which they have been awarded three points. The competition between these two powerhouses is set to reach a thrilling climax as they vie for the ultimate prize in Zimbabwean football.