Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

by Staff reporter

Yadah FC owner and Heart Women Soccer League sponsor Walter Magaya has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to former Warriors manager Wellington Mpandare, crediting him for playing a pivotal role in his journey as a successful sports administrator and businessman. Magaya's philanthropic approach stems from a deep appreciation for the support he has received throughout his life, which fuels his commitment to promoting local sports development across various disciplines, genders, and creeds.As the president of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries and The Heart Group of Companies, Magaya has made a remarkable impact in women's soccer by sponsoring The Heart Women Soccer League with an impressive US$320,000, contributing significantly midway through the season. Additionally, he has allocated over US$60,000 to successfully host the inaugural 16-team tournament at Yadah Hotel, where more than 800 delegates were accommodated over six days. The tournament, ultimately won by the Airforce side Chapungu Queens, incurred costs exceeding US$1 million in logistics, meals, and accommodation."It's always exciting to help the people I've been supporting. When I help others, it's because I have been helped. I want to do the same for those who helped me," said Magaya, reflecting on his journey. "I didn't inherit a powerful background, but I was fortunate to have mentors. Wellington Mpandare is one of those who guided me when I was just 16 years old."Magaya attended a dual celebration for Mpandare's daughter, Stephanie, last weekend at Shumba Dam in Manresa, Greendale, where he presented R50,000 as a gift. Stephanie graduated with an Honours Degree in Purchase and Supply Management from Chinhoyi University of Technology, prompting Magaya to express his gratitude and brotherly affection for his mentor. "Wellington is my brother, and I had to be here to show my gratitude for what he has done in my life. I didn't know this was a double celebration, so I initially brought R25,000 but will double it to honor both occasions."Looking to the future, Magaya has pledged an increased sponsorship package exceeding a million dollars for The Heart Women Soccer League next season. "For anything to have attraction, it must offer some sense of reward. Our sporting opportunities haven't attracted many because the risks often outweigh the rewards. We want to create an environment where passion for the sport is encouraged through tangible incentives," he explained.Magaya emphasized the importance of fostering a rewarding environment to engage the youth in sports. "We are looking to bring entertainment and joy, encouraging young people to pursue their passions. The essence of 'heart' is to inspire individuals to follow their passions wholeheartedly," he stated.With his unwavering support for women's soccer and a commitment to rewarding participation in sports, Walter Magaya is not only shaping the landscape of local sports but also honoring the legacy of those who helped him rise to success.