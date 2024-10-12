Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

News / National

by Staff reporter

Suspected thief kills partner in crimeA 36-year-old man from Mbare suburb, John Chivasa, is facing serious charges after allegedly killing his partner in crime during a botched robbery attempt. Chivasa appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi, who remanded him in custody pending further legal proceedings. He has been advised to approach the High Court for bail.According to prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi, the incident occurred on August 9 when Chivasa, along with his accomplice Nyasha Kandawasvika and the deceased, Prosper Dumba, confronted an unidentified victim with the intent to rob him of his cellphone.The court heard that during the confrontation, the victim resisted the attack, prompting Chivasa to produce a knife with the intention of stabbing him. However, in a tragic turn of events, Chivasa accidentally stabbed Dumba in the chest instead.As the situation escalated, the victim managed to escape from the scene. Following the incident, Chivasa took the injured Dumba to his residence, where they awaited assistance. Dumba's younger brother later rushed him to Parirenyatwa Hospital, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival.The incident has sent shockwaves through the Mbare community, highlighting the dangers of crime and the unforeseen consequences that can arise from such reckless behavior. Chivasa's case will continue to unfold in the courts as authorities seek justice for Dumba's untimely death.