Top Zimbabwe lawyer given ultimatum

The Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has given prominent lawyer Wilson Manase a deadline of ten days to provide an explanation for his failure to finalize the estate of the late businesswoman Jane Maisiri, who passed away 22 years ago. Manase, a partner at Manase and Manase Legal Practitioners, was appointed as the executor of Maisiri's estate in 2022.The allegations against Manase have been brought forth by Maisiri's son, Tongai Mhlanga, who claims that the lawyer has mismanaged the estate. Mhlanga accuses Manase of selling and renting out properties belonging to his late mother without consulting the family, and of not remitting the proceeds to the rightful beneficiaries. Additionally, Manase has reportedly failed to account for funds in Maisiri's offshore accounts.Compounding the situation, it is alleged that Manase's son, Taremedzwa, is currently occupying one of the deceased's properties. In response to these concerns, the family has formally requested the Master of the High Court to remove Manase from his position as executor while the LSZ investigates the claims.In a letter dated October 7, 2024, LSZ executive secretary Edward Mapara demanded that Manase clarify the steps he has taken to wind up the estate, including the stalled transfer of movable properties to the beneficiaries. The letter specifically inquires about the allegation regarding his son occupying one of the deceased's properties."Please let us have your response within the next 10 days of this letter, failing which we may proceed to refer the matter to the disciplinary and ethics committee for consideration without any further reference to you," part of the correspondence stated.Mhlanga has also claimed that Manase has failed to account for several vehicles, residential properties, and a substantial sum of £45,000 held in a Barclays Bank account in the United Kingdom. He expressed particular concern over a house on Samora Machel Avenue in Harare, valued at $350,000, which he has yet to receive despite being a designated beneficiary.The allegations extend to unlisted assets, including a stand at 8822 St Johns Way in Sotherton, which is valued at $300,000. Reports indicate that someone is currently developing this property, claiming to have purchased it from Manase.Furthermore, it has come to light that Manase allegedly sold a shop in Marondera without remitting the proceeds to the beneficiaries. Other listed beneficiaries include Frank Maisiri, Abigail Mhlanga, Isabel Mhlanga, Jessica Madzimure, Hazel Madzimure, and Nyasha Madzimure.The estate dispute has been ongoing for several months, and on August 16, Manase was briefly detained by the police's Commercial Crime Division for questioning. He was released the same day, with authorities instructing him to provide additional documentation to aid in the investigation.As the deadline for his response approaches, all eyes are on Manase and the LSZ as this high-profile case continues to unfold, raising concerns about transparency and accountability in the administration of estates.