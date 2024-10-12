Dexter Nduna arrested for fraud

News / National

by Staff reporter

Dexter Nduna, the head of mobilisation for ZANU PF, was remanded in custody yesterday following his appearance at the Chegutu Magistrates Court on charges of illegally collecting parking fees from motorists. Nduna, a former legislator for Chegutu West, was represented by attorney Unite Saizi from Saizi Law Chambers, as the court deferred the matter to Tuesday for a bail ruling.Prosecutor Tafadzwa Vhore outlined the charges against Nduna, stating that he misled motorists by claiming that a company associated with him, Team Chapter, was responsible for collecting vehicle parking fees in Chegutu. "The accused person made a representation to cause...to act upon the misrepresentation to his prejudice by telling him false demands on behalf of Chegutu municipality claiming that he wanted cash for parking," Vhore explained.Nduna’s actions are part of a broader scheme, with Team Chapter reportedly plotting to take over parking management from local authorities throughout the country. Recently, he was accused of deceiving unemployed youths into paying various fees to receive training and recruitment as vehicle parking marshals.This latest controversy follows Nduna's recent apology after receiving reprimands from both his political party and law enforcement for his conduct. He also issued an apology to President Emmerson Mnangagwa for attending a graduation ceremony at the University of Zimbabwe, despite not yet having completed his degree.As the legal proceedings unfold, Nduna's case has raised concerns about transparency and accountability within political circles in Zimbabwe, further igniting discussions about the misuse of power for personal gain.