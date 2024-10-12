Latest News Editor's Choice


Netanyahu orders UN to evacuate Lebanon peacekeepers

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has demanded that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres withdraw UNIFIL peacekeepers from southern Lebanon, adding that by remaining there they are "providing a human shield to Hezbollah terrorists."

In a Hebrew-language video message posted to social media on Sunday, Netanyahu told Guterres "it is time for you to withdraw UNIFIL from Hezbollah strongholds and from the areas of combat."

"The IDF has repeatedly asked for this, and has been met with repeated refusals, all aimed at providing a human shield to Hezbollah terrorists," he continued.

UNIFIL, or the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, was formed in 1978 to oversee the withdrawal of Israeli forces to below the so-called 'blue line', which separates Lebanon from Israel and the occupied Golan Heights. Headquartered in the town of Naqoura, UNIFIL is currently composed of around 10,000 troops from around 50 countries, who are tasked with monitoring the demilitarization of southern Lebanon between the blue line and the Litani River.

Israel maintains that UNIFIL has done nothing to prevent Hezbollah entrenching itself in this region, while preventing its own forces from responding to the threat. In the weeks since the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) crossed the blue line and entered southern Lebanon, UNIFIL has claimed that Israeli forces have repeatedly hit its bases and outposts.

Four Sri Lankan and Indonesian peacekeepers were injured on Thursday and Friday when Israeli tanks fired on their watchtowers, UNIFIL said. Another was hit by gunfire at Naqoura later on Friday, although UNIFIL said that it could not identify the origin of the fire. IDF bulldozers have demolished UNIFIL walls and bunkers, while a contingent of Irish peacekeepers found themselves surrounded by Israeli tanks earlier this week when they refused the IDF's demand that they leave their outpost.

Switching to English, Netanyahu told Guterres to "get the UNIFIL forces out of harm's way. It should be done right now, immediately."

"Your refusal to evacuate the UNIFIL soldiers makes them hostages of Hezbollah," he continued, warning that "this endangers both them and the lives of our soldiers."

UNIFIL has refused to withdraw from its positions, and in a joint statement on Saturday, 40 countries contributing to the mission called on Israel to investigate the attacks on peacekeepers. One day earlier, the leaders of France, Italy, and Spain expressed "outrage" at the attacks, and accused Israel of violating UN Security Council resolution 1701, which states that its forces cannot operate in southern Lebanon.

Netanyahu said that Israel "regrets" injuring the peacekeepers, but added that the "simple and obvious" way to prevent further bloodshed is "just get them out of the danger zone."

Israel escalated its military campaign against Hezbollah last month, pounding Beirut with a wave of airstrikes including one that killed the group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah. A ground invasion followed, and the death toll in Lebanon currently stands at over 2,100, according to the country's Health Ministry. The IDF has acknowledged the deaths of two dozen of its soldiers in Lebanon, although Hezbollah insists that the true scale of Israel's losses is far higher.

Source - RT

