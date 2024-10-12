Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Councillors to get US$75 fixed monthly allowance

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
In a significant move aimed at addressing rampant corruption within local authorities, Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe has announced a new monthly allowance structure for councillors. Effective immediately, councillors will now receive a stipend of US$75, while mayors and chairpersons will be entitled to US$90. This decision comes in light of numerous allegations against councillors and council officials, who are accused of embezzling millions of dollars through unnecessary travel and workshops.

The recent reforms, detailed in Circular 12, seek to curb the misuse of funds and promote accountability within local government. Councillors have faced scrutiny for a range of misconduct, including the self-awarding of commercial and residential stands for each term served.

Garwe's circular stipulates that the payment of allowances will be subject to audit, with any overpayments to be recovered. The allowances will be pegged in US dollars but can be paid in any currency within the multicurrency basket. Importantly, no additional allowances will be granted, including sitting allowances, as part of these changes.

In addition to the monthly stipend, councillors are entitled to travel and subsistence allowances only for trips outside their council area. However, rural district councillors attending council meetings will receive this allowance due to the long distances involved. The travel rates will be calculated based on the equivalent of one and a half liters of fuel for every 10 kilometers traveled from the represented ward.

Councillors provided with council transport for meetings will not qualify for the travel allowance. Garwe emphasized that only the specified allowances in the Treasury circular may be disbursed, banning any out-of-pocket allowances.

Moreover, the minister has restricted local authorities to award only a single residential stand over a councillor's lifetime, while previous benefits for commercial and industrial stands have been eliminated. Foreign travel for councillors is now subject to ministry approval, and workshops outside local authority jurisdictions will require prior consent.

These stringent measures reflect the government's commitment to restoring integrity and transparency in local governance, as public trust continues to erode amid corruption scandals. As the new allowances take effect, the focus will now be on how effectively local authorities implement these reforms and whether they can restore public confidence in their operations.

Source - NewZimbabwe

