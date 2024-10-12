Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Maids steal US$26,000 from employer, blow US$18,000 before arrest

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
TWO housemaids from Mutare were sentenced to three years in prison for stealing $26,000 from their employer's bedroom. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed the sentencing of the accused, Ntandoyenkosi Sibanda (32) from Chikanga and Ashley Munyaradzi Matika (20) from Dangamvura, through an official statement on X.

The theft occurred on July 11, 2024, when the two maids allegedly stole a cash box containing the significant sum from their employer's bedroom and later divided the money between themselves. The crime was discovered the following day, prompting the employer to file a police report.

Authorities quickly initiated an investigation that led to the arrest of Sibanda and Matika, resulting in the recovery of the cash box along with $7,800 of the stolen amount. However, details regarding how the maids spent the remaining $18,200 have not been disclosed.

During the court proceedings, the duo received a sentence of 36 months, with six months suspended for good behavior. An additional 12 months was suspended on the condition that they make restitution for the stolen funds. The remainder of the sentence is contingent upon each maid completing 630 hours of community service.

This case has raised concerns about trust and security within domestic employment, emphasizing the need for greater vigilance among employers regarding their household staff. As the story unfolds, many will be watching to see how the community responds and if measures will be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Source - The Chronicle

