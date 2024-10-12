SACP rejects ANC invitation for 100 days of GNU celebrations

News / National

by Staff reporter

Johannesburg, South Africa – The South African Communist Party (SACP) has officially declined an invitation from the African National Congress (ANC) to participate in the celebrations marking the first 100 days of the Government of National Unity (GNU), scheduled for tomorrow at Luthuli House.In a press briefing, SACP General Secretary Solly Mapaila expressed his party's decision and voiced strong criticism regarding what he termed the "arrogance" of certain ANC leaders. Mapaila's remarks highlight ongoing tensions between the two parties, particularly concerning leadership conduct and the direction of the GNU."We cannot, in good conscience, attend an event that does not reflect the principles of unity and collaboration that we initially envisioned," Mapaila stated. He emphasized that the SACP's rejection of the invitation is a stand against the perceived dismissive attitude of some ANC officials towards their coalition partners and broader societal concerns.The 100 days of GNU celebrations were intended to showcase the achievements and progress made since the establishment of the coalition government. However, the SACP's decision to abstain from the event raises questions about the stability and cohesiveness of the alliance, which has faced scrutiny in recent months.As the celebration approaches, many observers will be keenly watching how this development may influence the dynamics within the GNU and the relationship between the ANC and its allies. The SACP's absence from the event is seen as a significant political statement, reflecting deeper issues within South Africa's governing coalition.