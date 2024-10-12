Police arrest woman for assaulting 10-month-old baby in viral video

News / National

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of a 30-year-old woman for allegedly assaulting her 10-month-old daughter with a stick in Temberere Village, Zimunya, Mutare, on October 11, 2024.The incident came to light after a disturbing video circulated on social media, depicting the woman brutally attacking the child while demanding that she remain silent and forcing her to crawl. The graphic nature of the footage has sparked outrage among the public and raised concerns about child welfare in the community.Authorities acted swiftly upon receiving reports of the incident. The ZRP has condemned the violence and emphasized the need for protecting vulnerable children. In a statement, the police expressed their commitment to investigating such cases thoroughly and holding perpetrators accountable.The accused is currently in police custody as investigations continue. Child protection agencies have been notified and are expected to provide support to the victim and any necessary intervention.This incident highlights ongoing concerns about child abuse in Zimbabwe and the urgent need for societal awareness and intervention to protect the rights and welfare of children.