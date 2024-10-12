Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe confirms 2 cases of imported Mpox

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Ministry of Health and Child Care has confirmed that Zimbabwe now has two confirmed cases of Mpox (formerly known as Monkeypox). One case has been reported in Harare, and another in Mberengwa. Both patients are in home isolation and receiving appropriate care, with their conditions reported as stable and recovering.

Mpox was declared a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security by the Africa Centre for Disease Control (CDC) on August 13, 2024. The World Health Organization (WHO) followed suit by declaring it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern under the International Health Regulations on August 14, 2024. Across Africa, there have been 7,535 confirmed cases and 32 deaths reported in 2024.

In Zimbabwe, the first case involves an 11-year-old boy who traveled to South Africa in August 2024 and returned on September 10. He developed symptoms on September 23 and has been in isolation at home. The boy is no longer considered infectious, and seven contacts have been identified and are being monitored by health officials.

The second case is a 24-year-old man who traveled to Tanzania on September 17, 2024, returning to Zimbabwe on September 21. He too is in home isolation and is no longer infectious. Contact tracing and monitoring efforts are ongoing.

The Ministry urges the public to remain vigilant and follow health guidelines to prevent further spread of the virus.



Source - Byo24news

