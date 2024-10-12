Sasha Chimedza triumphs in Ghana ITF J60 Accra girls' singles finals

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean tennis star Sasha Natalie Chimedza has claimed a stunning victory at the Tennis Foundation Ghana ITF J60 Accra Girls' Singles Finals, defeating Alisha Ndukwu from the United Kingdom. Chimedza dominated the court with a commanding 6-4, 6-1 win to secure the title.Her victory marks a significant achievement on the international tennis stage, showcasing her skill and determination. The win not only highlights Chimedza's talent but also places her among Zimbabwe's rising tennis stars. This triumph in Accra adds to her growing reputation and is a promising sign for her future in the sport.Chimedza's fans and supporters back home in Zimbabwe are celebrating this incredible milestone, applauding her hard work and dedication. Her performance in the finals serves as an inspiration for aspiring athletes, both in Zimbabwe and across the African continent.