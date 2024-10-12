Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Director in court for US$120,000 fraud

by Staff reporter
42 secs ago | Views
Miccokays Enterprises (Private) Limited director, Gamuchirai Grant Machakaire, appeared in court on Saturday facing charges of defrauding Zakir H. Motola Investments (Pvt) Ltd of US$120,000 in a failed goods delivery transaction. Machakaire, along with his company, has been jointly charged with fraud. He was granted bail at US$500 by the court.

The complainant, Zakir H. Motola Investments, represented by director Ibrahim Kambwe Mwamba, specializes in importing goods such as biscuits and cornflakes from Zambia for resale in Zimbabwe.

According to the prosecution, the fraudulent activity occurred in May when Machakaire and an accomplice, Marko Gaka - who remains at large - approached Zakir H. Motola Investments. The duo claimed to have multiple clients interested in purchasing the company's products.

On July 24, Zakir H. Motola Investments entrusted Machakaire and Gaka with truckloads of biscuits and cornflakes valued at US$120,000 for delivery to these supposed clients. The suspects assured the complainant that payments would be made upon successful delivery of the goods.

However, after receiving payments from the clients, Machakaire and Gaka allegedly failed to transfer any of the funds to Zakir H. Motola Investments. In an attempt to cover their tracks, Gaka reportedly sent a fake proof of payment under the name of Miccokays Enterprises to the complainant. Realizing they had been defrauded, Zakir H. Motola Investments filed a police report, leading to Machakaire's arrest.

The court is expected to set a trial date soon, while the search for Gaka continues.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Bopoma Dam construction to be fast-tracked

16 secs ago | 0 Views

Matabeleland Youth urged to Rise up and control their destine

12 hrs ago | 428 Views

Zimbabwe has US billion dollars overseas, can wipe out debt within 24 hrs

12 hrs ago | 7683 Views

Sasha Chimedza triumphs in Ghana ITF J60 Accra girls' singles finals

15 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zimbabwe confirms 2 cases of imported Mpox

15 hrs ago | 801 Views

Police arrest woman for assaulting 10-month-old baby in viral video

16 hrs ago | 2714 Views

SACP rejects ANC invitation for 100 days of GNU celebrations

16 hrs ago | 453 Views

Maids steal US$26,000 from employer, blow US$18,000 before arrest

16 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Councillors to get US$75 fixed monthly allowance

16 hrs ago | 300 Views

Netanyahu orders UN to evacuate Lebanon peacekeepers

17 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zimbabwe born Themba Gorimbo secures fourth-straight UFC win

18 hrs ago | 409 Views

Democrats are trying to fool Americans about Kamala!

19 hrs ago | 424 Views

Dexter Nduna arrested for fraud

19 hrs ago | 2336 Views

Mnangagwa allies suffer major defeat at War Veterans Congress

19 hrs ago | 1568 Views

Top Zimbabwe lawyer given ultimatum

19 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

19 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

19 hrs ago | 968 Views

Match fixing fears overshadow thrilling Northern Region Soccer League race

19 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zanu-PF MP blames opposition for loss of livelihoods

20 hrs ago | 208 Views

Farmers4ED backs government's new land tenure policy

20 hrs ago | 104 Views

Tito Mboweni dies

20 hrs ago | 368 Views

Cars impounded by BCC up for auction in 30 days

20 hrs ago | 501 Views

Police probe armed robbery at Chief Marupi's homestead

20 hrs ago | 332 Views

Ncube beats Matemadanda, Mutsvangwa combined

20 hrs ago | 279 Views

BCC limits number of public transport operators

20 hrs ago | 150 Views

Emganwini clinic downgraded to 'baby clinic'

20 hrs ago | 78 Views

Online form 1 applications for 2025 begin in November

20 hrs ago | 77 Views

Policeman fined for crashing into Judge's vehicle

20 hrs ago | 183 Views

Bosso fans plan Bulawayo city council rates 'boycott'?

20 hrs ago | 270 Views

Major pension boost for Zimbabwe civil servants

20 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zimbabwe rolls out e-gates at Mugabe airport

20 hrs ago | 2323 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces scandal over disappearance of generators

20 hrs ago | 137 Views

Hwange sink deeper into relegation zone

20 hrs ago | 45 Views

Rangemore Homeseekers, Developer Clash Over Delays

21 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bulawayo Mayor Claims Only 10 Households in Nathisa Received Aid Out of 243

21 hrs ago | 299 Views

Woman's Mutilated Body Recovered in Kwekwe Mine

21 hrs ago | 114 Views

Pumula Police Station Chicken Thieves Nabbed

21 hrs ago | 129 Views

ZIM condemns Mnangagwa's US$3 billion white farmers compensation plan

21 hrs ago | 424 Views

WATCH: Council official's kombi burns

21 hrs ago | 277 Views

Prison Officer Steals Company Compressor

21 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe woman shares bedroom with 2 husbands

12 Oct 2024 at 17:58hrs | 2440 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son fined for threatening to shoot a soldier

12 Oct 2024 at 17:57hrs | 962 Views

Wife busts hubby as he buys double bed, fridge for his lover

12 Oct 2024 at 17:55hrs | 1496 Views

Jostling for top Zifa posts starts

12 Oct 2024 at 17:43hrs | 473 Views

Zimbabwe football fraternity divided over 5 O' Levels clause

12 Oct 2024 at 17:42hrs | 681 Views

Zimbabwe chief loses car, money to robbers, left tied with a rope

12 Oct 2024 at 17:38hrs | 1130 Views

Prophet Walter Magaya in financial trouble

12 Oct 2024 at 16:47hrs | 2374 Views

Man kills cheating'' wife with one punch

12 Oct 2024 at 16:46hrs | 1136 Views

Zanu-PF leader in fuel tender scam

12 Oct 2024 at 16:41hrs | 2880 Views