Director in court for US$120,000 fraud

News / National

by Staff reporter

Miccokays Enterprises (Private) Limited director, Gamuchirai Grant Machakaire, appeared in court on Saturday facing charges of defrauding Zakir H. Motola Investments (Pvt) Ltd of US$120,000 in a failed goods delivery transaction. Machakaire, along with his company, has been jointly charged with fraud. He was granted bail at US$500 by the court.The complainant, Zakir H. Motola Investments, represented by director Ibrahim Kambwe Mwamba, specializes in importing goods such as biscuits and cornflakes from Zambia for resale in Zimbabwe.According to the prosecution, the fraudulent activity occurred in May when Machakaire and an accomplice, Marko Gaka - who remains at large - approached Zakir H. Motola Investments. The duo claimed to have multiple clients interested in purchasing the company's products.On July 24, Zakir H. Motola Investments entrusted Machakaire and Gaka with truckloads of biscuits and cornflakes valued at US$120,000 for delivery to these supposed clients. The suspects assured the complainant that payments would be made upon successful delivery of the goods.However, after receiving payments from the clients, Machakaire and Gaka allegedly failed to transfer any of the funds to Zakir H. Motola Investments. In an attempt to cover their tracks, Gaka reportedly sent a fake proof of payment under the name of Miccokays Enterprises to the complainant. Realizing they had been defrauded, Zakir H. Motola Investments filed a police report, leading to Machakaire's arrest.The court is expected to set a trial date soon, while the search for Gaka continues.