Bopoma Dam construction to be fast-tracked

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government will soon fast-track the construction of the Glassblock Bopoma Dam in Insiza District, Matabeleland South Province, as part of efforts to ease water shortages in Bulawayo and promote rural industrialization through irrigation. The dam, with a planned holding capacity of 130 million cubic metres, will be developed through a public-private partnership (PPP) and is expected to cost US$100 million.Strategically located at the intersection of Gwanda, Umzingwane, and Filabusi districts, the dam is set to bolster bulk water supplies for both local communities and Bulawayo in the long term. Once Bulawayo starts receiving most of its water from the Gwayi-Shangani Dam, smaller dams across Matabeleland South that currently supply the city will be repurposed for irrigation and rural development.The Glassblock Bopoma Dam project, which has faced delays since being first proposed in 1988 due to funding and logistical challenges, now has a two-year completion target. A 32-kilometre pipeline will connect the dam to the Ncema Dam pump station to ensure water can be supplied to Bulawayo when necessary.JRG Construction, led by businessman James Ross (JR) Goddard, has been awarded the tender to construct the dam. Preparatory land clearance has already been completed, and equipment is being assembled on-site.Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development Vangelis Haritatos toured the construction site last Thursday and assured the local communities of the project's benefits. He emphasized that the dam will not only address Bulawayo's water shortages but also support rural industrialization through irrigation. A green belt is planned along the 32km pipeline to spur rural development and unlock business opportunities."A project of this size is something that we will definitely promote and support as Government. This project will benefit locals who will be guaranteed water for irrigation and other uses. The dam will also address water shortage problems for Bulawayo," said Deputy Minister Haritatos.He also directed the Department of Irrigation to explore development opportunities around the dam to ensure that local communities directly benefit from the project.Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, hailed the project as a major step towards enhancing food security and economic growth in the region. "This dam will help to turn this area into a green belt, boosting food security and water supply for both animals and people," she said. Dr Ndlovu added that the dam would create opportunities for livestock production, crop farming, and fishery projects, while also harnessing water previously lost to the Limpopo River.Dr Ndlovu has been actively engaging with Minister Judith Ncube from Bulawayo Metropolitan and the Bulawayo City Council to ensure that all stakeholders understand the value of the proposed dam and its potential to transform the region.The Government has called for private sector participation to support such initiatives, as public-private collaborations are seen as essential in accelerating development projects. JRG Construction has already engaged financial institutions and other partners to facilitate the dam's construction.