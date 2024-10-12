MSD warns of isolated violent storms as rainy season begins

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Meteorological Service Department (MSD) has issued a warning about violent storms expected in parts of Zimbabwe, including the Matabeleland region, this week, signaling the start of the 2024/2025 rainy season. In response, the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) has activated its national disaster response systems to prepare for potential weather-related emergencies.While the rainfall is projected to be minimal this October, it is expected to intensify as the season progresses, aligning with the forecast of normal to above-normal rainfall during the 2024/25 La Niña season across Southern Africa.In a three-day weather advisory ending on Wednesday, the MSD has forecast isolated but severe showers in Matabeleland North and the northern parts of the country, with cooler weather expected elsewhere."Moisture is expected to drift into the northern parts of the country namely Matabeleland North, Mashonaland West, and Mashonaland Central provinces early on Sunday morning, 13 October 2024. This should quickly spread into the northern Midlands, Harare Metropolitan, and all Mashonaland provinces and intensify slightly on Tuesday, 15 October 2024, resulting in isolated light showers coupled with lightning, thunder, and windy conditions," said the MSD in its latest update.The weather department also anticipates a significant drop in temperatures on Tuesday evening, with cooler winds from the southeast coast of Southern Africa steering moisture into Zimbabwe. This will bring cloudy, windy, and cool weather to Matabeleland South, Masvingo, Manicaland, and the southern Midlands on Wednesday, with light rain and drizzle expected in some areas.In preparation for the stormy weather, Civil Protection Unit director Mr. Nathan Nkomo announced that a disaster contingency plan for the 2024/25 rainy season is already in place. "We have just completed a two-day contingency planning meeting with over 70 participants from various sectors, reviewing our current contingency based on both SADC regional weather projections and the MSD. We have activated our disaster response mechanisms, and we are ready to test them when the rains begin," said Mr. Nkomo.The CPU's proactive measures and weather updates are part of the Government's ongoing efforts to mitigate the impact of severe weather events, particularly in regions prone to storms and floods. As the rainy season sets in, authorities are urging communities to remain vigilant and prepared for possible disruptions.