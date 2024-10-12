Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean lands top UN fund post

by Staff reporter
Acting Permanent Secretary for Environment, Climate and Wildlife, Mr. Washington Zhakata, has been appointed as the vice board chair of the Adaptation Fund under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC), housed within the World Bank. His appointment is effective immediately.

The Adaptation Fund, established to support climate adaptation projects in developing countries vulnerable to climate change, has committed over US$1.2 billion since 2010. It has funded more than 176 concrete adaptation projects worldwide, impacting 45 million people. The fund is notable for pioneering the Direct Access model, which allows countries to directly access funds through accredited national entities.

Mr. Zhakata has served as a board member representing Africa, during which time two significant projects have been approved for Zimbabwe. One, worth US$5 million, focuses on enhancing community and ecosystem resilience in arid and semi-arid regions of Zimbabwe and is being implemented through the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), Zimbabwe's accredited National Implementing Entity. The second project, also valued at US$5 million, aims to increase local communities' capacity to adapt to climate change through groundwater exploitation and is being carried out in partnership with UNESCO.

An additional US$10 million funding window remains available for Zimbabwe, and Mr. Zhakata's leadership on the board is expected to ensure that Zimbabwe continues to access critical climate funds for future initiatives.

In addition to his new role, Mr. Zhakata serves as Director of the Climate Change Management Department and as vice chair of the Radiation Protection Authority of Zimbabwe in the Office of the President and Cabinet. His extensive background includes a Master of Science in Atmospheric Physics and a 15-year teaching stint at the University of Zimbabwe. He has also worked for the Meteorological Services Department and as National Programme Coordinator for Climate Change at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Mr. Zhakata's appointment is expected to enhance Zimbabwe's ability to secure further international support for its climate adaptation and resilience efforts.

Source - The Herald

