Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dembare fall to Chicken Inn

by Staff reporter
26 secs ago | Views
Dynamos 0 - 1  Chicken Inn
Dynamos caretaker coach Lloyd "Mablanyo" Chigowe lamented his team's defensive lapse after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Chicken Inn in a rescheduled Castle Lager Premiership match at Rufaro Stadium yesterday. The Glamour Boys conceded a 71st-minute free-kick by Gamecocks' captain Xolani Ndlovu, marking yet another late-game setback for DeMbare.

The loss came on the back of a 2-1 defeat to rivals CAPS United in last weekend's Harare Derby, continuing a worrying trend for Dynamos as they consistently concede goals in the final 20 minutes of matches, particularly from set-pieces.

"It was an evenly balanced match. Both sides played well, but Chicken Inn took their chance and got the three points," said Chigowe after the match. The Dynamos coach expressed frustration over his team's inability to defend against set-pieces, a problem that has cost them points in recent matches.

DeMbare's recent struggles with dead-ball situations began in Botswana during their CAF Confederation Cup loss to Orapa United, where a late free-kick sealed their fate. The same scenario unfolded last week against CAPS United, with Dynamos giving away a first-half lead and conceding a free-kick goal in the 86th minute. Yesterday, the trend continued as Ndlovu's low free-kick found a gap in the defensive wall, beating goalkeeper Prince Tafiremutsa.

"It's clear we defended poorly from that free-kick," Chigowe admitted. "It's unfortunate the goals are coming in different forms. One time it's headed goals, and this time it's a direct goal. We worked on this in training, but if the wall opens up, that's a basic error. We have to go back and make sure we don't continue conceding from set-pieces."

Despite the defeat, Dynamos remain ninth on the log standings with 38 points, while Chicken Inn moved up to sixth place with 42 points. Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas expressed satisfaction with the result, as his side pushes for a top-four finish.

"I thought it was a good win. We played a solid game, and we should have been two-nil up by halftime, but we missed some chances. The guys who came on in the second half did very well, and we're happy with the three points," said Antipas.

Dynamos had their moments early on, with Valentine Kadonzvo causing problems for Chicken Inn's defenders with his footwork. However, the Gamecocks created the first real chance of the match, forcing Tafiremutsa into action to block a header from Brian Muza. Chicken Inn also struck the woodwork late in the first half when Elshamar Farasi's header bounced off the upright.

Both teams had a quiet start to the second half, but Ndlovu's free-kick settled the match after substitute Genious Mutungamiri was fouled at the edge of the box. Tafiremutsa later made a fine save from Mutungamiri's long-distance effort, while Dynamos had a golden chance to equalize in the dying moments, only for substitute Elton Chikona to hit the crossbar with the final kick of the game.

The defeat leaves Dynamos searching for answers as they prepare for their next challenge, while Chicken Inn look ahead to their upcoming match against TelOne.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

5 police officers acquitted on US$15,000 extortion charges

2 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwean lands top UN fund post

56 secs ago | 0 Views

MSD warns of isolated violent storms as rainy season begins

1 min ago | 0 Views

Mutapa to acquire drug producer CAPS Holdings

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe imposes another levy on expensive fuel in the region

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Bopoma Dam construction to be fast-tracked

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Director in court for US$120,000 fraud

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Matabeleland Youth urged to Rise up and control their destine

12 hrs ago | 430 Views

Zimbabwe has US billion dollars overseas, can wipe out debt within 24 hrs

12 hrs ago | 7739 Views

Sasha Chimedza triumphs in Ghana ITF J60 Accra girls' singles finals

15 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwe confirms 2 cases of imported Mpox

15 hrs ago | 804 Views

Police arrest woman for assaulting 10-month-old baby in viral video

16 hrs ago | 2721 Views

SACP rejects ANC invitation for 100 days of GNU celebrations

16 hrs ago | 458 Views

Maids steal US$26,000 from employer, blow US$18,000 before arrest

16 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Councillors to get US$75 fixed monthly allowance

16 hrs ago | 300 Views

Netanyahu orders UN to evacuate Lebanon peacekeepers

17 hrs ago | 387 Views

Zimbabwe born Themba Gorimbo secures fourth-straight UFC win

18 hrs ago | 410 Views

Democrats are trying to fool Americans about Kamala!

19 hrs ago | 425 Views

Dexter Nduna arrested for fraud

19 hrs ago | 2348 Views

Mnangagwa allies suffer major defeat at War Veterans Congress

19 hrs ago | 1576 Views

Top Zimbabwe lawyer given ultimatum

19 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

19 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

19 hrs ago | 974 Views

Match fixing fears overshadow thrilling Northern Region Soccer League race

19 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zanu-PF MP blames opposition for loss of livelihoods

20 hrs ago | 209 Views

Farmers4ED backs government's new land tenure policy

20 hrs ago | 104 Views

Tito Mboweni dies

20 hrs ago | 369 Views

Cars impounded by BCC up for auction in 30 days

20 hrs ago | 502 Views

Police probe armed robbery at Chief Marupi's homestead

20 hrs ago | 332 Views

Ncube beats Matemadanda, Mutsvangwa combined

20 hrs ago | 280 Views

BCC limits number of public transport operators

20 hrs ago | 150 Views

Emganwini clinic downgraded to 'baby clinic'

20 hrs ago | 79 Views

Online form 1 applications for 2025 begin in November

20 hrs ago | 77 Views

Policeman fined for crashing into Judge's vehicle

20 hrs ago | 185 Views

Bosso fans plan Bulawayo city council rates 'boycott'?

20 hrs ago | 271 Views

Major pension boost for Zimbabwe civil servants

20 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe rolls out e-gates at Mugabe airport

20 hrs ago | 2348 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces scandal over disappearance of generators

20 hrs ago | 137 Views

Hwange sink deeper into relegation zone

20 hrs ago | 45 Views

Rangemore Homeseekers, Developer Clash Over Delays

21 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bulawayo Mayor Claims Only 10 Households in Nathisa Received Aid Out of 243

21 hrs ago | 300 Views

Woman's Mutilated Body Recovered in Kwekwe Mine

21 hrs ago | 114 Views

Pumula Police Station Chicken Thieves Nabbed

21 hrs ago | 129 Views

ZIM condemns Mnangagwa's US$3 billion white farmers compensation plan

21 hrs ago | 425 Views

WATCH: Council official's kombi burns

21 hrs ago | 277 Views

Prison Officer Steals Company Compressor

21 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe woman shares bedroom with 2 husbands

12 Oct 2024 at 17:58hrs | 2442 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son fined for threatening to shoot a soldier

12 Oct 2024 at 17:57hrs | 962 Views

Wife busts hubby as he buys double bed, fridge for his lover

12 Oct 2024 at 17:55hrs | 1496 Views