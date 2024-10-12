Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

5 police officers acquitted on US$15,000 extortion charges

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Five Harare police officers who were accused of demanding a US$15,000 bribe from a company director to drop false rape charges have been acquitted. Harare magistrate Donald Ndirowei cleared the officers of criminal abuse of office charges, citing insufficient evidence presented by the State.

In his ruling, Magistrate Ndirowei noted that the case was based on circumstantial evidence. He explained that the complainant, Garth Graig Duplooy, a shareholder of Shartwaters Trading, which owns Garfunkel's restaurant at Sam Levy's Village, Borrowdale, did not testify that the officers had directly solicited money from him. Instead, Duplooy claimed that he heard about the alleged bribe demand through his lawyer. Additionally, the court found no evidence that the money was presented to the officers before or during their arrest.

The five officers, Lawson Muchongwe (34), Perseverance Chisango (31), Weston Muzorewa (36), Prosper Chimbumu (33), and Fredrick Moyo (34), were arrested on charges of criminal abuse of office.

According to the State's allegations, Duplooy and his lawyer met with the officers at Newlands Shopping Centre on October 11 last year. The officers were purportedly investigating a sexual offence involving Duplooy and allegedly demanded the bribe in exchange for dropping the charges.

However, after consulting with his lawyer, Duplooy reported the matter to the police on October 12, leading to the officers' arrest at Borelo Restaurant in Newlands, where they were allegedly caught demanding money.

Despite these allegations, Magistrate Ndirowei ruled that there was no concrete proof of bribery, resulting in the acquittal of the five officers.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

City Council committee Chairpersons lack basic qualifications

17 secs ago | 0 Views

'Zec is untouchable'

43 secs ago | 0 Views

Dembare fall to Chicken Inn

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwean lands top UN fund post

2 mins ago | 0 Views

MSD warns of isolated violent storms as rainy season begins

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Mutapa to acquire drug producer CAPS Holdings

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe imposes another levy on expensive fuel in the region

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Bopoma Dam construction to be fast-tracked

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Director in court for US$120,000 fraud

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Matabeleland Youth urged to Rise up and control their destine

12 hrs ago | 432 Views

Zimbabwe has US billion dollars overseas, can wipe out debt within 24 hrs

12 hrs ago | 7763 Views

Sasha Chimedza triumphs in Ghana ITF J60 Accra girls' singles finals

15 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwe confirms 2 cases of imported Mpox

15 hrs ago | 808 Views

Police arrest woman for assaulting 10-month-old baby in viral video

16 hrs ago | 2723 Views

SACP rejects ANC invitation for 100 days of GNU celebrations

16 hrs ago | 460 Views

Maids steal US$26,000 from employer, blow US$18,000 before arrest

16 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Councillors to get US$75 fixed monthly allowance

16 hrs ago | 300 Views

Netanyahu orders UN to evacuate Lebanon peacekeepers

17 hrs ago | 387 Views

Zimbabwe born Themba Gorimbo secures fourth-straight UFC win

18 hrs ago | 410 Views

Democrats are trying to fool Americans about Kamala!

19 hrs ago | 429 Views

Dexter Nduna arrested for fraud

19 hrs ago | 2352 Views

Mnangagwa allies suffer major defeat at War Veterans Congress

19 hrs ago | 1579 Views

Top Zimbabwe lawyer given ultimatum

19 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

20 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

20 hrs ago | 979 Views

Match fixing fears overshadow thrilling Northern Region Soccer League race

20 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zanu-PF MP blames opposition for loss of livelihoods

20 hrs ago | 210 Views

Farmers4ED backs government's new land tenure policy

20 hrs ago | 104 Views

Tito Mboweni dies

20 hrs ago | 369 Views

Cars impounded by BCC up for auction in 30 days

20 hrs ago | 505 Views

Police probe armed robbery at Chief Marupi's homestead

20 hrs ago | 332 Views

Ncube beats Matemadanda, Mutsvangwa combined

20 hrs ago | 280 Views

BCC limits number of public transport operators

20 hrs ago | 150 Views

Emganwini clinic downgraded to 'baby clinic'

20 hrs ago | 79 Views

Online form 1 applications for 2025 begin in November

20 hrs ago | 77 Views

Policeman fined for crashing into Judge's vehicle

20 hrs ago | 185 Views

Bosso fans plan Bulawayo city council rates 'boycott'?

20 hrs ago | 271 Views

Major pension boost for Zimbabwe civil servants

20 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwe rolls out e-gates at Mugabe airport

20 hrs ago | 2360 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces scandal over disappearance of generators

20 hrs ago | 138 Views

Hwange sink deeper into relegation zone

20 hrs ago | 45 Views

Rangemore Homeseekers, Developer Clash Over Delays

21 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bulawayo Mayor Claims Only 10 Households in Nathisa Received Aid Out of 243

21 hrs ago | 300 Views

Woman's Mutilated Body Recovered in Kwekwe Mine

21 hrs ago | 115 Views

Pumula Police Station Chicken Thieves Nabbed

21 hrs ago | 130 Views

ZIM condemns Mnangagwa's US$3 billion white farmers compensation plan

21 hrs ago | 426 Views

WATCH: Council official's kombi burns

21 hrs ago | 277 Views

Prison Officer Steals Company Compressor

21 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe woman shares bedroom with 2 husbands

12 Oct 2024 at 17:58hrs | 2442 Views