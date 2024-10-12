5 police officers acquitted on US$15,000 extortion charges

News / National

by Staff reporter

Five Harare police officers who were accused of demanding a US$15,000 bribe from a company director to drop false rape charges have been acquitted. Harare magistrate Donald Ndirowei cleared the officers of criminal abuse of office charges, citing insufficient evidence presented by the State.In his ruling, Magistrate Ndirowei noted that the case was based on circumstantial evidence. He explained that the complainant, Garth Graig Duplooy, a shareholder of Shartwaters Trading, which owns Garfunkel's restaurant at Sam Levy's Village, Borrowdale, did not testify that the officers had directly solicited money from him. Instead, Duplooy claimed that he heard about the alleged bribe demand through his lawyer. Additionally, the court found no evidence that the money was presented to the officers before or during their arrest.The five officers, Lawson Muchongwe (34), Perseverance Chisango (31), Weston Muzorewa (36), Prosper Chimbumu (33), and Fredrick Moyo (34), were arrested on charges of criminal abuse of office.According to the State's allegations, Duplooy and his lawyer met with the officers at Newlands Shopping Centre on October 11 last year. The officers were purportedly investigating a sexual offence involving Duplooy and allegedly demanded the bribe in exchange for dropping the charges.However, after consulting with his lawyer, Duplooy reported the matter to the police on October 12, leading to the officers' arrest at Borelo Restaurant in Newlands, where they were allegedly caught demanding money.Despite these allegations, Magistrate Ndirowei ruled that there was no concrete proof of bribery, resulting in the acquittal of the five officers.