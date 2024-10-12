Latest News Editor's Choice


'Zec is untouchable'

by Staff reporter
The Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) has stated that it cannot enforce the Freedom of Information Act on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), citing ZEC's status as an independent commission. This was revealed on Thursday during belated commemorations of the International Days of Peace and Democracy in Harare, organized by Gender and Media Connect in collaboration with Hivos.

The Freedom of Information Act, overseen by the ZMC, is designed to facilitate public access to information held by public entities, ensuring transparency, accountability, and the protection of human rights. According to the Act, individuals can request access to information from public entities, which must respond within 21 days. If a request is denied or ignored, the applicant may appeal to the ZMC.

However, ZMC executive secretary Godwin Phiri clarified that the commission has limited authority over ZEC on matters related to elections. Phiri was responding to a question raised by Citizens Coalition for Change legislator Ellen Shiriyenga, who inquired whether ZMC would help enforce the Freedom of Information Act to compel ZEC to release information such as access to the voters' roll.

"When it comes to access to information, it's ZMC that superintends," Phiri explained. "But when it comes to electoral issues, ZEC has the overall responsibility. The Act is clear that independent commissions have areas where they superintend, and in those areas, we submit to them."

Phiri added that while the ZMC can issue orders to public entities such as the Zimbabwe Gender Commission, ZEC remains in control of electoral matters, and ZMC would not intervene.

To raise awareness, ZMC has been conducting outreach programs to inform heads of public entities and government departments about the provisions of the Freedom of Information Act. Phiri emphasized the importance of public entities understanding that citizens will soon be exercising their right to request information under the Act.

"We want public entities to be aware that there shall come a time, shortly, where citizens will be knocking at their doors demanding information," Phiri said.

Source - The Herald

