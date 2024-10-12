Latest News Editor's Choice


City Council committee Chairpersons lack basic qualifications

by Staff reporter
17 secs ago | Views
A commission of inquiry into the operations of the Harare City Council (HCC) has revealed that several committee chairpersons lack basic qualifications and a proper understanding of their roles. The inquiry, chaired by Retired Justice Maphios Cheda, is investigating the council's systems since 2017.

The commission, appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in May, has uncovered that many of the municipality's committee chairpersons lack the relevant expertise needed for their positions, raising concerns over the effectiveness of the council's governance.

HCC's committees, which include business, environment, information and publicity, audit, education, health, housing, and licensing, are reportedly being led by councillors without the necessary qualifications. During the hearings last week, the chairpersons of several key committees were quizzed by the commissioners, exposing their lack of expertise.

Councillor Blessing Duma, chairperson of the audit committee and representative of Ward 29, admitted during questioning that his qualifications are in journalism and wildlife management, not accounting or audit. Justice Cheda remarked, "Don't you think you are better off running after elephants? You have no qualifications in accounts."

Duma acknowledged the issue, stating, "Even one with a Grade 1 qualification can be elected a councillor. If you go through the curriculum vitaes of councillors at the Town House, you would be shocked."

Similarly, George Mujajati, chairperson of the human capital resources committee, admitted that he had no prior human resources experience. "I was a lecturer and vice-principal at a teachers' college. I want to get into a learning process, and I have those abilities," Mujajati said, defending his lack of HR background.

The business development committee is chaired by Lovemore Makuwerere, who holds only an Ordinary Level qualification. When asked about the financial performance of the business unit, Makuwerere failed to provide concrete answers, admitting that the town clerk was responsible for accessing financial records.

Environment management committee chairperson Cecelia Chimbiri also struggled to answer questions on key issues such as the regularization of stands and the importance of wetlands. She attributed her inability to respond to nervousness, admitting she was still "learning the ropes."

The revelations have raised concerns about the effectiveness of the Harare City Council, as unqualified leaders oversee critical municipal functions. The commission's inquiry is expected to continue, shedding more light on the council's operations.


Source - The Herald

