War vets faction defied High Court order

News / National

by Staff reporter

A faction of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) has defied a High Court order by holding an elective congress over the weekend, resulting in the appointment of new leaders. The congress, organized by the faction led by Christopher Mutsvangwa, took place in Gweru, where Cephas Ncube was elected as the new chairperson, with Shoorai Nyamangodo serving as vice-chair. Sam Parirenyatwa was named secretary general, and Section Ncube was appointed secretary for finance.However, the legitimacy of this election is in question, as the High Court had previously ruled against holding such a congress pending a resolution of ongoing factional disputes. Justice Philda Muzofa had ordered the three factions of the ZNLWVA to engage in discussions to address the issues and appear virtually before the court on October 21.In a statement, Edward Dube, representing one of the rival factions, criticized the Mutsvangwa-led group for contravening the High Court's order. "Despite the clear court order directing the factions to engage in discussions and present an agreed position on October 21, one group went ahead to host a congress in Gweru yesterday [Saturday]," Dube stated.Dube also expressed concerns that the congress may have violated the Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Act due to alleged heavy sponsorship and financial incentives aimed at influencing the outcome of the election. He stated that their legal team would present these concerns to the court next week, emphasizing the potential threat to the legacy of liberation and constitutionality posed by these actions.In a related development, the war veterans' league within the ruling Zanu-PF party has called for an end to land grabbing across Zimbabwe. Recently, the government announced plans to provide land tenure documents to farmers who benefited from the land reform program.Addressing the war veterans' Second National Assembly at Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare, national secretary Douglas Mahiya underscored the importance of land ownership for veterans, stating, "If we are deprived of land, we are treated poorly." He called on the government to honor and respect the contributions of war veterans, as mandated by the Constitution.Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Resettlement Minister Anxious Masuka reaffirmed that war veterans are entitled to a 20% quota of land across the country. Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that the struggle for land was integral to Zimbabwe's development and calling for the protection of veterans' rights.The unfolding situation within the ZNLWVA raises questions about the governance and unity of the organization, as factions continue to challenge one another amidst legal and political complexities. The outcome of the upcoming court proceedings will likely shape the future of the association and its members.