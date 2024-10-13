Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

War vets faction defied High Court order

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
A faction of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) has defied a High Court order by holding an elective congress over the weekend, resulting in the appointment of new leaders. The congress, organized by the faction led by Christopher Mutsvangwa, took place in Gweru, where Cephas Ncube was elected as the new chairperson, with Shoorai Nyamangodo serving as vice-chair. Sam Parirenyatwa was named secretary general, and Section Ncube was appointed secretary for finance.

However, the legitimacy of this election is in question, as the High Court had previously ruled against holding such a congress pending a resolution of ongoing factional disputes. Justice Philda Muzofa had ordered the three factions of the ZNLWVA to engage in discussions to address the issues and appear virtually before the court on October 21.

In a statement, Edward Dube, representing one of the rival factions, criticized the Mutsvangwa-led group for contravening the High Court's order. "Despite the clear court order directing the factions to engage in discussions and present an agreed position on October 21, one group went ahead to host a congress in Gweru yesterday [Saturday]," Dube stated.

Dube also expressed concerns that the congress may have violated the Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Act due to alleged heavy sponsorship and financial incentives aimed at influencing the outcome of the election. He stated that their legal team would present these concerns to the court next week, emphasizing the potential threat to the legacy of liberation and constitutionality posed by these actions.

In a related development, the war veterans' league within the ruling Zanu-PF party has called for an end to land grabbing across Zimbabwe. Recently, the government announced plans to provide land tenure documents to farmers who benefited from the land reform program.

Addressing the war veterans' Second National Assembly at Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare, national secretary Douglas Mahiya underscored the importance of land ownership for veterans, stating, "If we are deprived of land, we are treated poorly." He called on the government to honor and respect the contributions of war veterans, as mandated by the Constitution.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Resettlement Minister Anxious Masuka reaffirmed that war veterans are entitled to a 20% quota of land across the country. Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that the struggle for land was integral to Zimbabwe's development and calling for the protection of veterans' rights.

The unfolding situation within the ZNLWVA raises questions about the governance and unity of the organization, as factions continue to challenge one another amidst legal and political complexities. The outcome of the upcoming court proceedings will likely shape the future of the association and its members.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Zimsec transporters unpaid for 2023 gig

18 secs ago | 0 Views

City Council committee Chairpersons lack basic qualifications

2 mins ago | 0 Views

'Zec is untouchable'

2 mins ago | 0 Views

5 police officers acquitted on US$15,000 extortion charges

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Dembare fall to Chicken Inn

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwean lands top UN fund post

4 mins ago | 0 Views

MSD warns of isolated violent storms as rainy season begins

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Mutapa to acquire drug producer CAPS Holdings

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe imposes another levy on expensive fuel in the region

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Bopoma Dam construction to be fast-tracked

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Director in court for US$120,000 fraud

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Matabeleland Youth urged to Rise up and control their destine

12 hrs ago | 433 Views

Zimbabwe has US billion dollars overseas, can wipe out debt within 24 hrs

12 hrs ago | 7794 Views

Sasha Chimedza triumphs in Ghana ITF J60 Accra girls' singles finals

15 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe confirms 2 cases of imported Mpox

15 hrs ago | 811 Views

Police arrest woman for assaulting 10-month-old baby in viral video

16 hrs ago | 2725 Views

SACP rejects ANC invitation for 100 days of GNU celebrations

16 hrs ago | 460 Views

Maids steal US$26,000 from employer, blow US$18,000 before arrest

16 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Councillors to get US$75 fixed monthly allowance

16 hrs ago | 300 Views

Netanyahu orders UN to evacuate Lebanon peacekeepers

17 hrs ago | 387 Views

Zimbabwe born Themba Gorimbo secures fourth-straight UFC win

18 hrs ago | 411 Views

Democrats are trying to fool Americans about Kamala!

19 hrs ago | 430 Views

Dexter Nduna arrested for fraud

19 hrs ago | 2358 Views

Mnangagwa allies suffer major defeat at War Veterans Congress

19 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Top Zimbabwe lawyer given ultimatum

20 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

20 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

20 hrs ago | 982 Views

Match fixing fears overshadow thrilling Northern Region Soccer League race

20 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zanu-PF MP blames opposition for loss of livelihoods

20 hrs ago | 210 Views

Farmers4ED backs government's new land tenure policy

20 hrs ago | 104 Views

Tito Mboweni dies

20 hrs ago | 369 Views

Cars impounded by BCC up for auction in 30 days

20 hrs ago | 506 Views

Police probe armed robbery at Chief Marupi's homestead

20 hrs ago | 333 Views

Ncube beats Matemadanda, Mutsvangwa combined

20 hrs ago | 280 Views

BCC limits number of public transport operators

20 hrs ago | 151 Views

Emganwini clinic downgraded to 'baby clinic'

20 hrs ago | 79 Views

Online form 1 applications for 2025 begin in November

20 hrs ago | 77 Views

Policeman fined for crashing into Judge's vehicle

20 hrs ago | 185 Views

Bosso fans plan Bulawayo city council rates 'boycott'?

20 hrs ago | 271 Views

Major pension boost for Zimbabwe civil servants

20 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwe rolls out e-gates at Mugabe airport

20 hrs ago | 2377 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces scandal over disappearance of generators

20 hrs ago | 138 Views

Hwange sink deeper into relegation zone

20 hrs ago | 45 Views

Rangemore Homeseekers, Developer Clash Over Delays

21 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bulawayo Mayor Claims Only 10 Households in Nathisa Received Aid Out of 243

21 hrs ago | 300 Views

Woman's Mutilated Body Recovered in Kwekwe Mine

21 hrs ago | 115 Views

Pumula Police Station Chicken Thieves Nabbed

21 hrs ago | 130 Views

ZIM condemns Mnangagwa's US$3 billion white farmers compensation plan

21 hrs ago | 426 Views

WATCH: Council official's kombi burns

21 hrs ago | 277 Views