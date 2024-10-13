Zimsec transporters unpaid for 2023 gig

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) is facing allegations of failing to compensate service providers for vehicles hired to transport examination papers last year. Zimsec had contracted vehicle owners through the Central Mechanical and Equipment Department (CMED) to facilitate the secure delivery of exam papers for Grade Seven, Ordinary, and Advanced Levels between October and November.The vehicles were hired at a rate of US$152 per day, part of Zimsec's new exam delivery strategy aimed at enhancing security and preventing question paper leakages. However, vehicle owners have expressed frustration over delayed payments, with many claiming they have received only partial compensation, often in local currency, despite expecting to be paid in US dollars."We are owed at least US$4,000 for the car hire services, and all that we want is our money," said one disgruntled vehicle owner who requested anonymity.Zimsec spokesperson Nicky Moyo, however, stated that the council had fulfilled its payment obligations to service providers. "There were no individuals who were directly contracted by Zimsec. There was an organization that had the tender to supply vehicles to Zimsec, and payments were made to that organization," Moyo clarified. He suggested that individuals with payment concerns should contact the contracting organization for assistance.Despite Moyo's assurances, affected individuals claim they are being redirected to Zimsec for any outstanding payments, creating confusion and frustration among those who provided transportation services.Attempts to obtain comments from CMED were unsuccessful. Earlier this year, CMED spokesperson Tarisai Muzorori acknowledged that Zimsec had made partial payments for the vehicle hire services but noted that some payments had been disbursed in local currency, which did not meet the expectations of service providers who were anticipating US dollar compensation.The situation raises questions about Zimsec's financial management and contractual obligations, particularly as service providers continue to voice their grievances over unpaid dues. The council's handling of this matter will likely come under scrutiny as stakeholders seek clarity on the payment process and the fulfillment of contractual agreements.