Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Warriors gear up for crucial AFCON clash

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Marvelous Nakamba sat out the Warriors' last training session for the second consecutive day, but coach Michael Nees remains optimistic about his squad's readiness for today's crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group J reverse fixture against Namibia at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Zimbabwe will be looking to complete a double over Namibia after securing a narrow 1-0 victory in the first leg match on Thursday, also held at Orlando Stadium.

Nakamba, who returned to the lineup last week after a long injury lay-off, observed the team's last training session from the sidelines. This marks the second time he missed a group training session, having trained indoors on Saturday instead.

During the pre-match press conference, Nees was tight-lipped about potential tactical changes, stating, "We cannot reveal because players can still get injured in the last training or fall sick overnight. We will wait until the time is right. We have two or three knocks, but it's normal when you play two games in four days. I'm confident everyone is fit."

Despite being outplayed for much of the first match, the Warriors managed to secure a victory thanks to a first-half penalty converted by Khama Billiat. The disjointed performance has been attributed to fatigue, but Nees believes his team has had sufficient recovery time.

"We have had some days here, which is enough to shake off the fatigue. It's enough for the players to recover, so fatigue is not an excuse," he said.

With more time spent in camp, Nees expects an improved performance from his players but remains wary of Namibia's potent attack, which features top players from the South African league, including Peter Shalulie, Dion Hotto, and Prins Tjiueza.

"They are dangerous, especially in attack. They can create problems for any team. We have to be very alert because they are very fast and dynamic. If we can manage them, I'm sure we can create opportunities to score," Nees emphasized, expressing confidence in his team's abilities.

Currently, Zimbabwe sits second in Group J with five points, and a victory today could put them on the brink of qualifying for next year's AFCON finals. In contrast, Namibia has lost all three of their opening matches, meaning anything less than a win today would see them eliminated from qualification.

Nees is preparing for a determined Namibia side. "We won the first match, so Namibia will go all out to keep their hopes alive for qualification. We expect a team that will go absolutely to the limit. We know how they play and what is required. We will have to show more skill, and we are confident we will get a positive result," he stated.

With supporters now allowed to attend the match after being denied access last week, Nees is hopeful for an electrifying atmosphere at Orlando Stadium. He aims for a symbiotic relationship between the crowd and players as the Warriors strive to secure a step closer to the AFCON finals in Morocco next year.

Kick-off is set for 6 PM.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Zimbabwe teachers vow to fight on after High Court setback

32 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimsec transporters unpaid for 2023 gig

3 mins ago | 1 Views

War vets faction defied High Court order

4 mins ago | 0 Views

City Council committee Chairpersons lack basic qualifications

5 mins ago | 0 Views

'Zec is untouchable'

5 mins ago | 1 Views

5 police officers acquitted on US$15,000 extortion charges

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Dembare fall to Chicken Inn

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwean lands top UN fund post

7 mins ago | 3 Views

MSD warns of isolated violent storms as rainy season begins

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Mutapa to acquire drug producer CAPS Holdings

8 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe imposes another levy on expensive fuel in the region

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Bopoma Dam construction to be fast-tracked

9 mins ago | 2 Views

Director in court for US$120,000 fraud

9 mins ago | 2 Views

Matabeleland Youth urged to Rise up and control their destine

12 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zimbabwe has US billion dollars overseas, can wipe out debt within 24 hrs

12 hrs ago | 7834 Views

Sasha Chimedza triumphs in Ghana ITF J60 Accra girls' singles finals

15 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe confirms 2 cases of imported Mpox

16 hrs ago | 817 Views

Police arrest woman for assaulting 10-month-old baby in viral video

16 hrs ago | 2730 Views

SACP rejects ANC invitation for 100 days of GNU celebrations

16 hrs ago | 461 Views

Maids steal US$26,000 from employer, blow US$18,000 before arrest

16 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Councillors to get US$75 fixed monthly allowance

16 hrs ago | 300 Views

Netanyahu orders UN to evacuate Lebanon peacekeepers

17 hrs ago | 388 Views

Zimbabwe born Themba Gorimbo secures fourth-straight UFC win

18 hrs ago | 413 Views

Democrats are trying to fool Americans about Kamala!

19 hrs ago | 430 Views

Dexter Nduna arrested for fraud

19 hrs ago | 2367 Views

Mnangagwa allies suffer major defeat at War Veterans Congress

20 hrs ago | 1590 Views

Top Zimbabwe lawyer given ultimatum

20 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

20 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

20 hrs ago | 986 Views

Match fixing fears overshadow thrilling Northern Region Soccer League race

20 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zanu-PF MP blames opposition for loss of livelihoods

20 hrs ago | 211 Views

Farmers4ED backs government's new land tenure policy

20 hrs ago | 105 Views

Tito Mboweni dies

20 hrs ago | 370 Views

Cars impounded by BCC up for auction in 30 days

20 hrs ago | 508 Views

Police probe armed robbery at Chief Marupi's homestead

20 hrs ago | 333 Views

Ncube beats Matemadanda, Mutsvangwa combined

20 hrs ago | 281 Views

BCC limits number of public transport operators

20 hrs ago | 151 Views

Emganwini clinic downgraded to 'baby clinic'

20 hrs ago | 79 Views

Online form 1 applications for 2025 begin in November

20 hrs ago | 77 Views

Policeman fined for crashing into Judge's vehicle

20 hrs ago | 185 Views

Bosso fans plan Bulawayo city council rates 'boycott'?

20 hrs ago | 273 Views

Major pension boost for Zimbabwe civil servants

20 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zimbabwe rolls out e-gates at Mugabe airport

20 hrs ago | 2399 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces scandal over disappearance of generators

20 hrs ago | 138 Views

Hwange sink deeper into relegation zone

20 hrs ago | 46 Views

Rangemore Homeseekers, Developer Clash Over Delays

21 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bulawayo Mayor Claims Only 10 Households in Nathisa Received Aid Out of 243

21 hrs ago | 300 Views

Woman's Mutilated Body Recovered in Kwekwe Mine

21 hrs ago | 117 Views

Pumula Police Station Chicken Thieves Nabbed

21 hrs ago | 130 Views