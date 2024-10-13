Warriors gear up for crucial AFCON clash

News / National

by Staff reporter

Marvelous Nakamba sat out the Warriors' last training session for the second consecutive day, but coach Michael Nees remains optimistic about his squad's readiness for today's crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group J reverse fixture against Namibia at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.Zimbabwe will be looking to complete a double over Namibia after securing a narrow 1-0 victory in the first leg match on Thursday, also held at Orlando Stadium.Nakamba, who returned to the lineup last week after a long injury lay-off, observed the team's last training session from the sidelines. This marks the second time he missed a group training session, having trained indoors on Saturday instead.During the pre-match press conference, Nees was tight-lipped about potential tactical changes, stating, "We cannot reveal because players can still get injured in the last training or fall sick overnight. We will wait until the time is right. We have two or three knocks, but it's normal when you play two games in four days. I'm confident everyone is fit."Despite being outplayed for much of the first match, the Warriors managed to secure a victory thanks to a first-half penalty converted by Khama Billiat. The disjointed performance has been attributed to fatigue, but Nees believes his team has had sufficient recovery time."We have had some days here, which is enough to shake off the fatigue. It's enough for the players to recover, so fatigue is not an excuse," he said.With more time spent in camp, Nees expects an improved performance from his players but remains wary of Namibia's potent attack, which features top players from the South African league, including Peter Shalulie, Dion Hotto, and Prins Tjiueza."They are dangerous, especially in attack. They can create problems for any team. We have to be very alert because they are very fast and dynamic. If we can manage them, I'm sure we can create opportunities to score," Nees emphasized, expressing confidence in his team's abilities.Currently, Zimbabwe sits second in Group J with five points, and a victory today could put them on the brink of qualifying for next year's AFCON finals. In contrast, Namibia has lost all three of their opening matches, meaning anything less than a win today would see them eliminated from qualification.Nees is preparing for a determined Namibia side. "We won the first match, so Namibia will go all out to keep their hopes alive for qualification. We expect a team that will go absolutely to the limit. We know how they play and what is required. We will have to show more skill, and we are confident we will get a positive result," he stated.With supporters now allowed to attend the match after being denied access last week, Nees is hopeful for an electrifying atmosphere at Orlando Stadium. He aims for a symbiotic relationship between the crowd and players as the Warriors strive to secure a step closer to the AFCON finals in Morocco next year.Kick-off is set for 6 PM.