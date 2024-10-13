Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Strive Masiyiwa among Top 10 richest black people in the world

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
Systemic injustice, colonial exploitation, and economic marginalization have plagued Africa and the Black population for centuries. This narrative is challenged by the emergence of black billionaires, showing that substantial wealth can be generated and maintained within the African community.

Concentrated wealth in Black and African communities serve as a potent instrument for stimulating regional economies.

Despite having abundant natural resources, many African economies are underdeveloped as a result of inadequate infrastructure, bad governance, and reliance on outside finance. By providing capital for African and Black enterprises, infrastructure, and social projects, billionaires alter this cycle.

For instance, Aliko Dangote is a multi-sector investor in Nigeria, with stakes in everything from oil refining to cement manufacturing. In addition to creating thousands of employment, his endeavors advance the nation's industrial growth.

In a similar vein, billionaires like Zimbabwe's Strive Masiyiwa are driving technical advancement in Africa by constructing telecommunications networks that link millions of people.

However, as is prevalent with billionaires, the billionaires representing the black community experience their highs and lows, effectively affecting an ecosystem reliant on their fortune.

The dynamic network of Black billionaires is a reflection of the global financial system; fortunes rise and decrease in tandem with changes in the economy, market dynamics, and company expansion.

David Steward, co-founder of World Wide Technology (WWT), recently surpassed Nigerian Dangote to become the wealthiest Black man according to Forbes.

With that said, here are the 10 richest black people in the world, according to Forbes real-time index as of October 10th.

1. David Steward $11.4 billion USA Information Technology
2. Aliko Dangote $11.3 billion Nigeria Cement, Sugar
3. Robert F. Smith $10.8 billion USA Investments
4. Mike Adenuga $6.7 billion Nigeria Telecommunications/Oil
5. Abdulsamad Rabiu $ 4.8 billion Nigeria Cement, Suga
6. Michael Jordan $3.5 billion USA Businessman/Ex-athlete
7. Oprah Winfrey $3 billion USA Media/Entertainment
8. Patrice Motsepe $3 billion South Africa Investment
9.JayZ $2.5billion USA Music
10. Strive Masiyiwa $1.8billion Zimbabwe Telecoms

Source - Business Insider
More on: #Masiyiwa, #Rich, #Econet

Comments

Rural home for sale


Must Read

Fikile Mbalula killing Chris Hani again

5 hrs ago | 673 Views

Ibbo Mandaza appointed acting SG of Global Pan-African Movement

7 hrs ago | 502 Views

Ngarivhume to appear in High Court for bail appeal hearing

7 hrs ago | 278 Views

Dexter Nduna remanded in custody

8 hrs ago | 1451 Views

African Sun terminates hotel sale agreements with TD hotels

8 hrs ago | 703 Views

Zimbabwe's CVR expands plastic driver's license rollout

8 hrs ago | 5649 Views

Bishop Mika Mutungamidzwa dies at 102

9 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Matebeleland South tops in diaspora remittances

9 hrs ago | 496 Views

Mudenda wins prestigious UN fellowship

10 hrs ago | 424 Views

NPA bid to cover up for Ramaphosa facing resistance

10 hrs ago | 404 Views

Leadership legality concerns arise after war vets' congress

10 hrs ago | 588 Views

Zanu-PF supporters vote in Mozambique's general elections?

10 hrs ago | 640 Views

Zimbabwe teachers vow to fight on after High Court setback

10 hrs ago | 287 Views

Warriors gear up for crucial AFCON clash

10 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zimsec transporters unpaid for 2023 gig

10 hrs ago | 94 Views

War vets faction defied High Court order

10 hrs ago | 307 Views

City Council committee Chairpersons lack basic qualifications

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

'Zec is untouchable'

10 hrs ago | 196 Views

5 police officers acquitted on US$15,000 extortion charges

10 hrs ago | 187 Views

Dembare fall to Chicken Inn

10 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwean lands top UN fund post

10 hrs ago | 180 Views

MSD warns of isolated violent storms as rainy season begins

10 hrs ago | 513 Views

Mutapa to acquire drug producer CAPS Holdings

10 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwe imposes another levy on expensive fuel in the region

10 hrs ago | 240 Views

Bopoma Dam construction to be fast-tracked

10 hrs ago | 257 Views

Director in court for US$120,000 fraud

10 hrs ago | 199 Views

Matabeleland Youth urged to Rise up and control their destine

22 hrs ago | 569 Views

Zimbabwe has US billion dollars overseas, can wipe out debt within 24 hrs

22 hrs ago | 16185 Views

Sasha Chimedza triumphs in Ghana ITF J60 Accra girls' singles finals

13 Oct 2024 at 17:24hrs | 210 Views

Zimbabwe confirms 2 cases of imported Mpox

13 Oct 2024 at 16:46hrs | 1007 Views

Police arrest woman for assaulting 10-month-old baby in viral video

13 Oct 2024 at 16:35hrs | 3077 Views

SACP rejects ANC invitation for 100 days of GNU celebrations

13 Oct 2024 at 16:06hrs | 692 Views

Maids steal US$26,000 from employer, blow US$18,000 before arrest

13 Oct 2024 at 16:02hrs | 1884 Views

Councillors to get US$75 fixed monthly allowance

13 Oct 2024 at 15:52hrs | 351 Views

Netanyahu orders UN to evacuate Lebanon peacekeepers

13 Oct 2024 at 15:33hrs | 517 Views

Zimbabwe born Themba Gorimbo secures fourth-straight UFC win

13 Oct 2024 at 13:56hrs | 646 Views

Democrats are trying to fool Americans about Kamala!

13 Oct 2024 at 13:02hrs | 537 Views

Dexter Nduna arrested for fraud

13 Oct 2024 at 12:58hrs | 3053 Views

Mnangagwa allies suffer major defeat at War Veterans Congress

13 Oct 2024 at 12:45hrs | 2423 Views

Top Zimbabwe lawyer given ultimatum

13 Oct 2024 at 12:43hrs | 1319 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

13 Oct 2024 at 12:43hrs | 1141 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

13 Oct 2024 at 12:42hrs | 1801 Views

Match fixing fears overshadow thrilling Northern Region Soccer League race

13 Oct 2024 at 12:42hrs | 138 Views

Zanu-PF MP blames opposition for loss of livelihoods

13 Oct 2024 at 12:33hrs | 254 Views

Farmers4ED backs government's new land tenure policy

13 Oct 2024 at 12:32hrs | 154 Views

Tito Mboweni dies

13 Oct 2024 at 12:31hrs | 521 Views

Cars impounded by BCC up for auction in 30 days

13 Oct 2024 at 12:30hrs | 1287 Views

Police probe armed robbery at Chief Marupi's homestead

13 Oct 2024 at 12:28hrs | 408 Views

Ncube beats Matemadanda, Mutsvangwa combined

13 Oct 2024 at 12:28hrs | 352 Views