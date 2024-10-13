Zanu-PF supporters vote in Mozambique's general elections?

News / National

by Staff reporter

A significant number of Zanu-PF supporters, including a former councillor, reportedly participated in Mozambique's general elections held on Saturday, raising questions about the credibility of the poll results, which appear to favor the ruling Frelimo party candidate, Daniel Chapo. This report, initially highlighted by the regional paper The Mirror of Masvingo, has sparked controversy regarding the electoral process in Mozambique.Frelimo, the primary political party responsible for Mozambique's liberation, has maintained a longstanding relationship with Zanu-PF, having supported it during Zimbabwe's fight for independence. This connection is believed to have influenced the recent electoral activities.Hundreds of individuals from Masvingo, Chegutu, Mutare, and Harare turned out to vote, with widespread allegations of electoral fraud reported across various regions. One voter, Spiwe Maparanyanga, expressed their reasoning for participating: "We have just voted in the Mozambique elections so that we might also cross the border safely when we want to buy goods for resale. We also like Frelimo, which we voted for."Another voter expressed hopes for favorable election results, as reports indicated that young and elderly voters were allegedly rounded up, provided with genuine Mozambican identification documents, and directed to vote for Chapo.Although official election results are yet to be published, initial reports suggest that Chapo faced significant competition from former RENAMO member Venancio Mondlane, who has garnered substantial support from the youth demographic.Former Zanu-PF councillor Edison Manyawi openly acknowledged voting for Frelimo on camera, despite the legality of such actions being in question. "We are happy with what we did because Mozambique is our neighbor and helped us during the liberation struggle, so we would not hesitate to help them win the elections," Manyawi stated.Opposition politician Job Sikhala criticized Zanu-PF, labeling it a regional problem. "This political party has become a danger to all SADC countries," he asserted. Sikhala referred to the disapproval expressed by various parties in South Africa during recent elections, where Zanu-PF's involvement was a contentious issue.Sikhala further claimed to possess intelligence regarding Zanu-PF's attempts to manipulate upcoming elections in Botswana and Zambia, stating, "In Zambia, they are trying to resuscitate the dead and scandal-riddled Edgar Lungu. They have no shame." Lungu, a long-time ally of Zanu-PF, was ousted by incumbent Hakainde Hichilema, who has been critical of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration.Hichilema made history as the first SADC chairperson to deliver an adverse report on Zimbabwe's elections since the formation of the regional bloc, further straining relations with Mnangagwa and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who have historically supported their fellow liberation fighter.As the situation unfolds, concerns over electoral integrity and regional political dynamics continue to escalate, spotlighting Zanu-PF's influence beyond Zimbabwe's borders.