NPA bid to cover up for Ramaphosa facing resistance

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago
The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will urgently write to the National Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Shamila Batohi, urging her to review the decision by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) not to prosecute anyone in relation to the Phala Phala farm scandal.

On Wednesday, 9 October, the NPA said the Director of Public Prosecutions in Limpopo, advocate Mukhali Thenga, decided not to prosecute following a comprehensive investigation process conducted by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (DPCI).

In a statement, the NPA said the Limpopo DPP made the decision not to prosecute after carefully assessing all available evidence presented to the prosecutors by the DPCI.

Thenga concluded that there is no reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution based on evidence in the docket.

DA spokesperson on justice and constitutional development Glynnis Breytenbach said the Phala Phala scandal is too important to simply disappear without thorough scrutiny and full interrogation of the reasons behind this outcome.

Breytenbach said the public has the right to know how the NPA can conclude that there is "no reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution" despite critical evidence, such as CCTV footage and mobile phone records, reportedly linking the accused to the burglary and potential financial irregularities.

"The NPA, and in particular advocate Batohi, has a serious constitutional obligation to ensure that justice is not only done but is seen to be done. A decision of this magnitude requires far more transparency, given its implications for the rule of law in South Africa. We will not rest until this decision is properly reviewed, and we urge Batohi to fulfil her constitutional duties in upholding the integrity of our legal system," she said.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said the decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions in Limpopo not to prosecute anyone in the controversial Phala Phala saga is a continuation of a pattern by key state institutions to shield president Cyril Ramaphosa from accounting for his crimes.

The Red Berets said they will not rest until Ramaphosa is held accountable.

"Like Zuma, he will have no protection when he is removed from office. In fact, the same institutions that are protecting him from accounting, will be at the forefront to ensure that he is imprisoned when he exits office, as we have seen with Zuma," the party said.

