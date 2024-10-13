Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mudenda wins prestigious UN fellowship

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
Talent Mudenda, a distinguished linguistics academic and indigenous language activist from Zimbabwe, has been awarded the esteemed 2024 OHCHR Minorities Fellowship. This prestigious program is organized by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Geneva, Switzerland.

Originally hailing from Binga, a region predominantly inhabited by the Tonga people, Mudenda is currently a research fellow at the University of Alberta in Canada, where he works with the Canadian Indigenous Languages and Literacy Development Institute (CILLDI). His selection for the fellowship comes at a crucial juncture for Zimbabwe, as the country has recently made strides in officially recognizing previously marginalized minority languages.

Mudenda's journey into language advocacy was shaped by his upbringing in Binga, where he witnessed the marginalization of his language and culture. This firsthand experience ignited his passion for language revitalization, which he has pursued both through academic channels and grassroots activism. His commitment to preserving and promoting indigenous languages, particularly Tonga, has garnered him international acclaim.

Reflecting on his journey, Mudenda noted that his initial career aspiration was to become the first diplomat from Binga. However, exposure to the challenges faced by marginalized communities shifted his focus towards advocacy through language preservation and human rights. "I realized that language is a powerful tool for diplomacy in its own right, one that can bridge cultural divides and create understanding," he stated.

At the University of Alberta and CILLDI, Mudenda has emerged as a prominent advocate for indigenous languages, contributing to revitalization efforts not only for Tonga but also for similar initiatives in Canada. His work underscores the significance of linguistic diversity and community-driven efforts, positioning him as a crucial figure in both African and North American linguistic discussions.

The OHCHR Minorities Fellowship is awarded annually to individuals from minority communities, equipping them with the tools and knowledge to advocate for human rights on a global scale. Mudenda's selection reflects his unwavering commitment to indigenous language revitalization and human rights advocacy. "This fellowship is a significant opportunity for me to bring international attention to the critical issues facing indigenous languages, especially in Zimbabwe, where recent legal advancements offer hope but also highlight the need for stronger implementation," he remarked.

During his tenure in Geneva, Mudenda will collaborate with fellow international human rights advocates, leveraging his research and activism to develop strategies that promote and protect minority languages.

The timing of Mudenda's fellowship coincides with pivotal developments in Zimbabwe's linguistic landscape. In 2013, the country's constitution recognized 16 official languages, including Tonga, marking a significant milestone for minority communities. However, the practical implementation of this recognition has been slow, with many communities still facing challenges in accessing education, government services, and media in their native languages.

In response to these challenges, Zimbabwean language stakeholders are currently drafting a Language Bill aimed at securing legislative backing for the protection and promotion of minority languages. If passed, the Language Act will establish a legal framework to ensure the use of minority languages in public domains, including education, media, and local governance.

Mudenda, who has been actively involved in language advocacy, views this as a critical moment for Zimbabwe. "The recognition of indigenous languages in the constitution was a victory, but the work is far from over. The forthcoming Language Bill is essential to ensure that these languages are not just legally acknowledged but actively used and promoted," he emphasized.

His work, positioned at the intersection of research, activism, and human rights, places Mudenda at the forefront of national and international discussions on language policy. He aims to use his fellowship to share insights from Zimbabwe's experiences on the global stage, while supporting ongoing language revitalization efforts in his homeland.

As Zimbabwe approaches the finalization of its Language Bill, Mudenda's recognition underscores the importance of language in preserving cultural identity and ensuring social inclusion. His achievements serve as both an inspiration and a call to action for governments, educators, and communities to prioritize the protection of indigenous languages for future generations.

"We are at a crossroads," Mudenda remarked. "With the right policies, community involvement, and continued advocacy, we can create a society where no language is left behind."

Mudenda's recognition on the international stage is especially timely for Zimbabwe, as the country seeks to transition from mere language acknowledgment to meaningful linguistic and cultural inclusion.

Source - newsday
More on: #Mudenda, #Fellowship

Comments

Rural home for sale


Must Read

Fikile Mbalula killing Chris Hani again

5 hrs ago | 661 Views

Ibbo Mandaza appointed acting SG of Global Pan-African Movement

6 hrs ago | 502 Views

Ngarivhume to appear in High Court for bail appeal hearing

7 hrs ago | 276 Views

Dexter Nduna remanded in custody

8 hrs ago | 1442 Views

African Sun terminates hotel sale agreements with TD hotels

8 hrs ago | 700 Views

Zimbabwe's CVR expands plastic driver's license rollout

8 hrs ago | 5606 Views

Bishop Mika Mutungamidzwa dies at 102

9 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Matebeleland South tops in diaspora remittances

9 hrs ago | 496 Views

NPA bid to cover up for Ramaphosa facing resistance

10 hrs ago | 403 Views

Leadership legality concerns arise after war vets' congress

10 hrs ago | 588 Views

Zanu-PF supporters vote in Mozambique's general elections?

10 hrs ago | 639 Views

Strive Masiyiwa among Top 10 richest black people in the world

10 hrs ago | 653 Views

Zimbabwe teachers vow to fight on after High Court setback

10 hrs ago | 287 Views

Warriors gear up for crucial AFCON clash

10 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zimsec transporters unpaid for 2023 gig

10 hrs ago | 94 Views

War vets faction defied High Court order

10 hrs ago | 305 Views

City Council committee Chairpersons lack basic qualifications

10 hrs ago | 191 Views

'Zec is untouchable'

10 hrs ago | 195 Views

5 police officers acquitted on US$15,000 extortion charges

10 hrs ago | 187 Views

Dembare fall to Chicken Inn

10 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwean lands top UN fund post

10 hrs ago | 180 Views

MSD warns of isolated violent storms as rainy season begins

10 hrs ago | 512 Views

Mutapa to acquire drug producer CAPS Holdings

10 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwe imposes another levy on expensive fuel in the region

10 hrs ago | 240 Views

Bopoma Dam construction to be fast-tracked

10 hrs ago | 257 Views

Director in court for US$120,000 fraud

10 hrs ago | 199 Views

Matabeleland Youth urged to Rise up and control their destine

22 hrs ago | 569 Views

Zimbabwe has US billion dollars overseas, can wipe out debt within 24 hrs

22 hrs ago | 16163 Views

Sasha Chimedza triumphs in Ghana ITF J60 Accra girls' singles finals

13 Oct 2024 at 17:24hrs | 210 Views

Zimbabwe confirms 2 cases of imported Mpox

13 Oct 2024 at 16:46hrs | 1007 Views

Police arrest woman for assaulting 10-month-old baby in viral video

13 Oct 2024 at 16:35hrs | 3076 Views

SACP rejects ANC invitation for 100 days of GNU celebrations

13 Oct 2024 at 16:06hrs | 692 Views

Maids steal US$26,000 from employer, blow US$18,000 before arrest

13 Oct 2024 at 16:02hrs | 1884 Views

Councillors to get US$75 fixed monthly allowance

13 Oct 2024 at 15:52hrs | 351 Views

Netanyahu orders UN to evacuate Lebanon peacekeepers

13 Oct 2024 at 15:33hrs | 517 Views

Zimbabwe born Themba Gorimbo secures fourth-straight UFC win

13 Oct 2024 at 13:56hrs | 645 Views

Democrats are trying to fool Americans about Kamala!

13 Oct 2024 at 13:02hrs | 537 Views

Dexter Nduna arrested for fraud

13 Oct 2024 at 12:58hrs | 3051 Views

Mnangagwa allies suffer major defeat at War Veterans Congress

13 Oct 2024 at 12:45hrs | 2422 Views

Top Zimbabwe lawyer given ultimatum

13 Oct 2024 at 12:43hrs | 1319 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

13 Oct 2024 at 12:43hrs | 1141 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

13 Oct 2024 at 12:42hrs | 1798 Views

Match fixing fears overshadow thrilling Northern Region Soccer League race

13 Oct 2024 at 12:42hrs | 138 Views

Zanu-PF MP blames opposition for loss of livelihoods

13 Oct 2024 at 12:33hrs | 254 Views

Farmers4ED backs government's new land tenure policy

13 Oct 2024 at 12:32hrs | 154 Views

Tito Mboweni dies

13 Oct 2024 at 12:31hrs | 521 Views

Cars impounded by BCC up for auction in 30 days

13 Oct 2024 at 12:30hrs | 1282 Views

Police probe armed robbery at Chief Marupi's homestead

13 Oct 2024 at 12:28hrs | 408 Views

Ncube beats Matemadanda, Mutsvangwa combined

13 Oct 2024 at 12:28hrs | 352 Views