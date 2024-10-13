Mudenda wins prestigious UN fellowship

News / National

by Staff reporter

Talent Mudenda, a distinguished linguistics academic and indigenous language activist from Zimbabwe, has been awarded the esteemed 2024 OHCHR Minorities Fellowship. This prestigious program is organized by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Geneva, Switzerland.Originally hailing from Binga, a region predominantly inhabited by the Tonga people, Mudenda is currently a research fellow at the University of Alberta in Canada, where he works with the Canadian Indigenous Languages and Literacy Development Institute (CILLDI). His selection for the fellowship comes at a crucial juncture for Zimbabwe, as the country has recently made strides in officially recognizing previously marginalized minority languages.Mudenda's journey into language advocacy was shaped by his upbringing in Binga, where he witnessed the marginalization of his language and culture. This firsthand experience ignited his passion for language revitalization, which he has pursued both through academic channels and grassroots activism. His commitment to preserving and promoting indigenous languages, particularly Tonga, has garnered him international acclaim.Reflecting on his journey, Mudenda noted that his initial career aspiration was to become the first diplomat from Binga. However, exposure to the challenges faced by marginalized communities shifted his focus towards advocacy through language preservation and human rights. "I realized that language is a powerful tool for diplomacy in its own right, one that can bridge cultural divides and create understanding," he stated.At the University of Alberta and CILLDI, Mudenda has emerged as a prominent advocate for indigenous languages, contributing to revitalization efforts not only for Tonga but also for similar initiatives in Canada. His work underscores the significance of linguistic diversity and community-driven efforts, positioning him as a crucial figure in both African and North American linguistic discussions.The OHCHR Minorities Fellowship is awarded annually to individuals from minority communities, equipping them with the tools and knowledge to advocate for human rights on a global scale. Mudenda's selection reflects his unwavering commitment to indigenous language revitalization and human rights advocacy. "This fellowship is a significant opportunity for me to bring international attention to the critical issues facing indigenous languages, especially in Zimbabwe, where recent legal advancements offer hope but also highlight the need for stronger implementation," he remarked.During his tenure in Geneva, Mudenda will collaborate with fellow international human rights advocates, leveraging his research and activism to develop strategies that promote and protect minority languages.The timing of Mudenda's fellowship coincides with pivotal developments in Zimbabwe's linguistic landscape. In 2013, the country's constitution recognized 16 official languages, including Tonga, marking a significant milestone for minority communities. However, the practical implementation of this recognition has been slow, with many communities still facing challenges in accessing education, government services, and media in their native languages.In response to these challenges, Zimbabwean language stakeholders are currently drafting a Language Bill aimed at securing legislative backing for the protection and promotion of minority languages. If passed, the Language Act will establish a legal framework to ensure the use of minority languages in public domains, including education, media, and local governance.Mudenda, who has been actively involved in language advocacy, views this as a critical moment for Zimbabwe. "The recognition of indigenous languages in the constitution was a victory, but the work is far from over. The forthcoming Language Bill is essential to ensure that these languages are not just legally acknowledged but actively used and promoted," he emphasized.His work, positioned at the intersection of research, activism, and human rights, places Mudenda at the forefront of national and international discussions on language policy. He aims to use his fellowship to share insights from Zimbabwe's experiences on the global stage, while supporting ongoing language revitalization efforts in his homeland.As Zimbabwe approaches the finalization of its Language Bill, Mudenda's recognition underscores the importance of language in preserving cultural identity and ensuring social inclusion. His achievements serve as both an inspiration and a call to action for governments, educators, and communities to prioritize the protection of indigenous languages for future generations."We are at a crossroads," Mudenda remarked. "With the right policies, community involvement, and continued advocacy, we can create a society where no language is left behind."Mudenda's recognition on the international stage is especially timely for Zimbabwe, as the country seeks to transition from mere language acknowledgment to meaningful linguistic and cultural inclusion.